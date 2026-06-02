Kate at BAFTAs, Alberta Benefit Cuts, Tesla Lawsuit, and More: Your Monday News Roundup

A comprehensive summary covering the Princess of Wales at the BAFTAs, Alberta's ADAP benefit cuts, Tesla's legal challenge in Manitoba, a chemical spill in Ontario, Robinhood's Canadian expansion, Taylor Swift's new song, Félix Auger-Aliassime's French Open progress, unexpected June snow, big tech's cloud dominance, and selected consumer product reviews.

Kate, Princess of Wales attended the 79th British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22, 2026. The event, a major highlight in the British cultural calendar, saw the Princess present awards and engage with film industry figures.

Meanwhile, in Canada, Alberta residents transitioning to the Alberta Disability Assistance Program (ADAP) are voicing concerns over recent cuts to benefits, describing them as life-altering and potentially causing substantial and unjustified harm to vulnerable individuals. In legal news, Tesla has taken the Manitoba government to court over the exclusion of its electric vehicles from a provincial rebate program, arguing discrimination. A train and vehicle collision in Dorchester, Ontario triggered a chemical spill and road closure, prompting emergency response.

Financial technology company Robinhood has expanded into Canada through the acquisition of WonderFi, marking a significant move in the fintech sector. Celebrity news includes Taylor Swift announcing a new song for the upcoming film 'Toy Story 5.

' In sports, Canadian tennis player Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's French Open, a field described as wide-open. Weather updates note frost and snow in some parts of Canada on the first day of June, unusual for the season. A report indicates that U.S. big tech firms hold 85% of the Canadian cloud market, raising questions ahead of Canada's AI strategy.

Consumer product reviews highlight a Canadian shampoo and conditioner that reportedly improved scalp and hair health after a month of use, a smart laundry basket that resolved household disputes, and budget-friendly beauty product dupes. Additionally, a list of last-minute beauty discounts before the end of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale was featured. The Shopping Trends team, independent from CTV News journalists, may earn commissions from shopping links





CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Princess Of Wales BAFTA Awards Alberta Disability Benefits ADAP Tesla Lawsuit Manitoba EV Rebate Chemical Spill Dorchester Ontario Robinhood Acquisition Wonderfi Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 Félix Auger-Aliassime French Open June Frost Big Tech Cloud Market Canadian AI Strategy Beauty Product Reviews Amazon Prime Deals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Forest tent caterpillar populations surge in Alberta, experts warn of cyclical outbreaksMunicipalities and experts are advising Albertans about soaring caterpillar populations this spring, particularly forest tent caterpillars which are appearing in large numbers. Entomologist Ken Fry explains the cyclical outbreaks, the insects' lifecycle, and the potential impact on trees. He also discusses management options including manual removal and biological pesticides like BTK.

Read more »

Alberta Heritage Site Depicts Remarkable Bison-Hunting Technique of Indigenous PeopleHead-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in southern Alberta, has been used by Indigenous people for thousands of years to channel bison herds and send the animals stampeding over an 11-metre-high cliff to be killed and harvested. Renowned Alberta archeologist Bob Dawe has spent thousands of hours at the site, imagining what it would be like with the cascading animals falling and the frantic effort to deal with the mass of struggling animals and people trying to harvest them and kill them and process them.

Read more »

Alberta and Manitoba Premiers Clash Over Duty to Consult and Western CollaborationPremiers Danielle Smith and Wab Kinew publicly disputed the interpretation of Indigenous consultation duties during a western premiers meeting. Smith advocated for limiting the duty to major projects and criticized citizen petitions, while Kinew defended the court ruling and clarified governments' responsibilities. The discussion also covered pipeline cooperation and the political context of Alberta separation petitions.

Read more »

Ottawa Urged to Tackle Alberta Separation Referendum with Unified ApproachPolitical experts and pollsters are calling for a collaborative team approach from Prime Minister Mark Carney's government and opposition Conservatives to address the upcoming Alberta separation referendum, warning of misinformation and the potential for national break-up. The Clarity Act will not be triggered as the October vote is non-binding.

Read more »