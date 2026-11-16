Kaspar Handspiker receives 7.5 years for a violent 2017 assault in Oak Bay. The victim Nermeen Alireza suffered life-altering injuries from a machete attack while house sitting.

Kaspar Handspiker has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for a violent home invasion that occurred nearly a decade ago on Vancouver Island. The offender pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and breaking and entering, with Justice Gareth Morley delivering the sentencing decision in late September 2025. Because Handspiker receives credit for time already served, he will remain in custody for just under two more years before his potential release.

Details of the Violent Oak Bay Home Invasion

The criminal incident took place on April 25, 2017, in the affluent community of Oak Bay. Kaspar Handspiker broke into the residence while the occupant, Nermeen Alireza, was house sitting. Around 7 a.m., he pried open a sliding glass door and ransacked a ground floor bedroom before moving toward the kitchen. Alireza heard the disturbance and went to investigate, discovering the intruder holding her handbag near the kitchen area.

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When Alireza screamed at Handspiker to leave and grabbed the strap of her bag, a physical struggle ensued. Handspiker produced a machete and struck Alireza several times on her head, arms, and hands. The attack caused serious and significant lacerations, and Alireza slipped on her own blood, fell to the floor, and nearly lost consciousness. Handspiker then took the handbag and fled the scene.

Severe Medical Consequences and Victim Impact

Alireza managed to call 911 at approximately 7:25 a.m., but Justice Morley noted in the court records that she might have bled to death if she had lost consciousness. She was hospitalized for a week following the attack. The physical trauma from the machete strikes has had lasting effects on her body; to this day, her hand function remains at about 70 percent of its original capacity.

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The victim impact statement presented to the court highlighted the immense difficulty Alireza faced in processing the mental and physical harm she endured. Justice Morley acknowledged that she has worked hard to recover from the trauma. Despite the severity of the crime and the pain it caused, the court heard that Alireza is now able to forgive Kaspar Handspiker for his actions.

Criminal Background and Post-Attack Conduct

Following the attack, Handspiker used Alireza's stolen debit and credit cards to purchase various items, including scratch-and-win tickets, candy, a gift card to the Keg, cigarettes, and a restaurant meal. These transactions were eventually flagged as suspicious and blocked by the financial institutions. Handspiker attempted to dispose of the murder weapon and other incriminating items by burning them, but the debris was discovered by investigators.

This discovery led to a complex investigation that spanned several years, ultimately resulting in Handspiker being charged. He was arrested on January 15, 2023, and has remained in custody ever since. The court heard that at the time of the offense, Handspiker was on parole for a prior break and enter charge, indicating he was already under supervision for criminal activity. He had a lengthy history of crime and drug use, spending most of his adult years in custody.

Sentencing Decision and Future Incarceration Plans

Both the Crown and the defense agreed upon a sentence of seven and a half years for aggravated assault and five years for breaking and entering, to be served concurrently. Justice Morley cited aggravating factors such as the high level of violence, the life-altering nature of the injuries, and the fact that Handspiker victimized a stranger. Mitigating factors included his guilty plea and expressed remorse in court, where he stated that the crime disgusted him.

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Handspiker received 2,031 days of credit for the time he has already served in custody. Because his remaining sentence is under two years, he will serve that time in a provincial jail rather than federal prison. In addition to the prison term, Justice Morley imposed a lifetime weapons prohibition on Handspiker. He was warned that while he has an opportunity to change, the responsibility lies with him to avoid returning to a criminal lifestyle.