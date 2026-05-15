Kars4Kids jingle ad campaign faces legal challenge and scrutiny for funding a Jewish organization

A long-running charity ad campaign familiar to Canadians for its catchy Kars4Kids jingle will no longer play in California after a court found it violates false advertising laws. The ad campaign features children singing and asking people to donate their cars but is now facing legal challenges for diverting funds to a Jewish organization.

A long-running charity ad campaign familiar to Canadians for its catchy Kars4Kids jingle will no longer play in California after a court found it violates false advertising laws.

A cabinetmaker filed a lawsuit after donating a car and learning the main purpose of Kars4Kids is not helping local disadvantaged children but instead funding a Jewish organization. Canadian tax filings show the organization transferred $12.6 million to the U.S. and Israel for projects. In a statement, Kars4Kids' director of public relations mentioned that the decision is deeply flawed and ignores the facts, and they expect to win on appeal





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