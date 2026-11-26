Dubai-based Karpowership Global registers to lobby the Canadian federal government regarding Bill C-39 and a potential data center project in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

Dubai-based Karpowership Global has officially registered to lobby the Canadian federal government, seeking to clarify how fast-track approval mechanisms will apply to a potential natural gas and data centre development in southern Alberta. The company, which is a subsidiary of the Turkish multinational Karpowership, filed its lobbying disclosure with the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada on October 10.

The entity aims to engage directly with high-level officials at the Prime Minister's Office, Natural Resources Canada, and the Canadian Energy Regulator. According to the lobbyist registry, Karpowership Global is requesting meetings to discuss the specific implications of Bill C-39, known as the Building Canada Strong Act, for a proposed project located in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

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Lobbying Activities and Government Meetings

Public records from the monthly communication reports reveal that the company's lobbyist has already held two separate meetings with Tim Hodgson, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, since the registration was filed. These discussions focus on how the omnibus legislation would impact infrastructure development, specifically concerning natural gas power generation and digital infrastructure facilities.

Karpowership Global is particularly interested in how amendments to the Impact Assessment Act, the Building Canada Act, and the Canadian Energy Regulator Act might facilitate their project. The company has not publicly disclosed the specific details of its investment interest or the scale of the proposed data centre, nor has it responded to inquiries from the Investigative Journalism Foundation seeking clarification.

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Bill C-39 Exemptions and National Interest Zones

The legislation Karpowership Global is lobbying over, Bill C-39, contains sweeping changes to federal regulatory frameworks. If enacted, the bill would permanently codify temporary powers previously established by the 2025 Building Canada Act. These powers allow projects deemed to be in the national interest to bypass certain environmental regulations and acts of Parliament.

A critical component of the proposed law is the ability for the federal government to designate specific regions as regions of national interest. Projects located within these designated zones would receive expedited approval treatment, similar to those already classified as projects of national interest. This mechanism is designed to accelerate the development of critical infrastructure, including electricity generation and digital storage facilities.

Government officials and various industry groups have argued that streamlining these approval processes is essential for boosting investment and development across sectors ranging from mining and manufacturing to data centre construction. However, the approach has faced significant opposition from legal experts, Indigenous leaders, environmental organizations, and opposition Members of Parliament who are currently reviewing the bill in the House of Commons.

Local Context and Regional Data Centre Developments

The city of Medicine Hat has maintained a cautious stance regarding the lobbying efforts. Terra Petryshyn, a spokesperson for the City of Medicine Hat, stated that the municipality does not possess specific information about Karpowership Global's activities. She emphasized that the city carefully evaluates all investment opportunities to determine their alignment with community benefits and challenges.

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While Karpowership Global's specific project remains opaque, the broader region is seeing significant interest in large-scale digital infrastructure. In September, BetaKit published a leaked pitchbook for the Canada Investment Summit that listed 167 projects seeking financing. One prominent item on that list was a 14.5 billion dollar AI data centre campus near Redcliff, Alberta, a community adjacent to Medicine Hat.

BW Velora is the developer behind the Redcliff project, which plans to build a 1.2 gigawatt facility. Redcliff Mayor Chris Czember clarified in September that the project had not yet been approved or entered the permitting process. Czember also told the IJF that he is unaware of any involvement by Karpowership Global in regional projects and confirmed there are no active data centre applications on file for Redcliff.

Uncertainty Surrounding Project Approval

Because Bill C-39 is still navigating the parliamentary process, it remains unclear how the final legislation will specifically apply to natural gas power plants or data centres. The legal and regulatory landscape for such large-scale industrial projects is currently in flux, creating an ambiguous environment for developers seeking fast-track approvals.

Investors and developers are watching closely to see how the government defines national interest and which regions might be designated for expedited processing. The outcome of the parliamentary review and the eventual enactment of the bill will likely dictate the timeline and feasibility of future energy and digital infrastructure projects in Alberta and across Canada.