Karmelo Anthony Found Guilty of Murder in Stabbing of Austin Metcalf at Texas Track Meet

A Texas jury convicted Karmelo Anthony of murder for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet. The jury rejected self-defense claims, and the sentencing phase is underway.

A Texas jury found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder on Tuesday for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco in April 2025.

The jury rejected Anthony's claim that he acted in self-defense, returning the verdict after approximately three hours of deliberation. Reports indicate the jurors did not opt for a lesser manslaughter conviction. The violent confrontation erupted in the bleachers of Kuykendall Stadium when Anthony refused to leave the tent reserved for the Memorial High School track team during a rain delay.

The argument escalated further when Anthony said to Metcalf, touch me and see what happens, while keeping his hand hidden in his backpack, implying that he had a weapon, according to FOX4. Witnesses for the state testified that Anthony acted as the aggressor. Fox News 4 reported that prosecutors argued Anthony stabbed Metcalf during a dispute under a team tent at the track meet and that the killing was an unjustified attack.

The defense contended that Anthony feared for his safety and acted in self-defense after a physical confrontation. Anthony, now 19, was tried as an adult. He faces a punishment range of 5 to 99 years, or life in prison, under Texas law. Because he was a juvenile at the time of the offense, neither the death penalty nor life without parole apply.

Once the verdict had been read, the trial moved directly into the punishment phase, where jurors heard testimony from Anthony's mother and other witnesses before deciding the sentence. Karmelo Anthony's sobbing mother, Kala Hayes, begged a Texas jury for mercy Tuesday just moments after her son was convicted of murdering fellow teen Austin Metcalf. He's my oldest, Hayes testified, according to NBC DFW. He'll always be my baby.

I love him very much. The jury will decide Anthony's sentencing. The case quickly drew national attention because of the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, Anthony's claim of self-defense, the family's fundraisers on GiveSendGo, and especially the racial dynamics involved. Anthony is black; Metcalf was white.

Outside the courthouse, angry supporters of Anthony chanted, Free Karmelo! while one demonstrator shouted, This whole thing's been racist! During jury selection, prosecutors used peremptory strikes to remove the remaining black prospective jurors. Anthony's attorneys objected, filing a Batson challenge and arguing that the strikes were racially motivated. Prosecutors countered that the jurors were excluded for race-neutral reasons, specifically because they were educators.

Judge John Roach accepted that explanation and denied the defense's challenge, clearing the way for the jury that ultimately heard the case. The trial highlights ongoing debates about self-defense laws and racial bias in the justice system. The sentencing phase continues, with the jury expected to deliberate on the appropriate punishment.

Meanwhile, the community remains divided, with some calling for justice for Austin Metcalf and others supporting Anthony, believing he acted to protect himself. The case has sparked conversations about juvenile justice, as Anthony was 17 at the time of the stabbing but was tried as an adult. Legal experts note that the outcome could set a precedent for similar cases involving self-defense claims in confrontations among teenagers.

The courtroom atmosphere was tense throughout the trial, with emotional testimony from both families. The defense plans to appeal the verdict, citing the Batson challenge as a potential error. The prosecution expressed satisfaction with the verdict, stating that it upholds the rule of law. The case continues to undergo media scrutiny, with reports focusing on the racial dynamics and the use of self-defense claims in violent encounters.

As the sentencing phase proceeds, the jury will weigh factors such as Anthony's age, lack of prior criminal record, and the circumstances of the incident. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment, but the judge has instructed the jury on the range of 5 to 99 years. The defense presented character witnesses and emphasized Anthony's fear during the confrontation. The prosecution highlighted the stabbing's brutality and Anthony's actions leading up to the attack.

The trial has also raised questions about safety at school events and the need for de-escalation training for students. The community of Frisco continues to grapple with the tragedy, with memorials held for Austin Metcalf. The case is a stark reminder of how quickly disputes can turn deadly, especially when weapons are involved. Anthony's sentencing is scheduled to conclude later this week





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