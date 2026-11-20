Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes each extended their point streaks to 13 games in the Minnesota Wild's 4-1 road victory over the Calgary Flames. Kaprizov and Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists each, while Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves for his NHL-leading 16th win.

Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes each extended their point streaks to 13 games on Thursday night, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Kaprizov and Matt Boldy each had a goal and two assists for Minnesota, while Hughes and Joel Eriksson Ek both finished with a goal and an assist. The Wild improved to 17-3-4 and have now won five straight games. Minnesota has earned points in 13 consecutive games, posting an 11-0-2 record over that span. The Wild have also won nine straight on the road, matching their second-longest road winning streak in franchise history.

Also read Minnesota Wild Extend Point Streak with 7-3 Win Over Nashville Predators

Wallstedt Leads Wild With 22 Saves

Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves to earn the victory and improve his record to 16-2-3. He leads the NHL in wins, four more than second-place Pyotr Kochetkov. Simon Nemec scored the lone goal for Calgary. Dustin Wolf stopped 18 shots and fell to 5-6-1 as the Flames dropped to 10-12-1 on the season.

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It didn't take long for Kaprizov to get on the scoresheet, as he combined with Boldy to set up Eriksson Ek's deflection goal just 25 seconds into the game. At 8:09 of the first period, Hughes extended his point streak by firing a shot past Wolf from the blueline to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead.

The 13-game point streaks for Kaprizov (eight goals, 18 assists) and Hughes (six goals, 15 assists) are now the longest active streaks in the NHL after Connor McDavid's 23-game streak was snapped on Thursday. After Calgary failed to capitalize on a power play to begin the second period that could have tied the game 2-2, Minnesota converted on its own man advantage.

Kaprizov Hughes Set Historic Record

Kaprizov pulled the puck backwards between his legs and flipped it past Wolf to restore the two-goal lead at 3-1. Kaprizov and Hughes join Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar (2024-25) as the only forward-defenceman combination since 1992-93 to record matching 13-game point streaks. It has been accomplished seven other times, with the record being 28 games apiece set in 1985-86 by Edmonton's Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey.

Gretzky actually had a 39-game streak that season, while Coffey's reached 28 games. Calgary fell to 0-6-1 in games in which it had an opportunity to return to the .500 mark. After an 0-5-0 start to the season, the Flames have had seven chances to get back to even but have been unable to do so. The Flames will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

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The Wild have been dominant on the road during their nine-game streak, and their overall points streak has been fueled by the dynamic play of Kaprizov and Hughes. Kaprizov's 13-game streak includes eight goals and 18 assists, while Hughes has contributed six goals and 15 assists during his run. The pair's matching streaks are particularly rare, with only MacKinnon and Makar achieving the feat since the 1992-93 season.

Flames Fail To Reach .500 Mark

The historic 1985-86 season saw Gretzky and Coffey set the standard with 28-game streaks each. For Calgary, the loss continues a frustrating pattern of failing to reach the .500 mark. The Flames have now dropped all seven games in which they could have evened their record. Minnesota's 4-1 win also marked another strong performance from Wallstedt, who continues to lead the league in wins.

His 16 victories are four more than Kochetkov, and he has been a key part of the Wild's recent surge. The Wild's five-game winning streak and 13-game point streak have propelled them to a 17-3-4 record, one of the best in the NHL. Their nine-game road winning streak is the second-longest in franchise history, trailing only the 12-game streak set in 2014-15.

Calgary's Simon Nemec scored the only goal for the Flames, while Wolf's 18 saves weren't enough to overcome Minnesota's offensive firepower. The Flames will look to regroup when they host the Blackhawks on Saturday.