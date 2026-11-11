Kamloops Driver Charged After SUV Crashes Into Home And Vehicles

Ryan David Moore faces multiple charges after driving a black Ford Edge into a home and several cars in Kamloops, B.C., with no injuries reported. Authorities are urging witnesses to come forward.

Police in Kamloops, B.C., have charged a local man with multiple offenses following a dangerous driving incident that damaged residential property and private vehicles. Mounties responded to reports on Nov. 6 at 1:43 p.m. regarding a black Ford Edge that had crashed into the front door of a house in the 2900 block of Westsyde Road. Witness accounts indicate the same SUV continued to strike several other vehicles in the immediate area after the initial collision with the home.

The Crash Incident Details

The Kamloops RCMP issued a news release on Wednesday detailing the sequence of events that led to the suspect vehicle being located in the city's downtown core. According to the police report, the driver abandoned the vehicle near the downtown area after the series of collisions occurred on Westsyde Road. Cpl. Dana Napier confirmed that the suspect vehicle was located several kilometres away from the scene of the initial crash. Authorities arrested the driver shortly after locating the SUV in the downtown section of the city.

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Charges And Legal Status

Investigators have identified the accused as Ryan David Moore, who remains in police custody pending a scheduled bail hearing. Moore is facing one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident. These charges reflect the severity of the property damage and the driver's decision to flee the scene of the incident without stopping to exchange information or render aid.

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Public Safety And Injuries

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the crashes involving the black Ford Edge and the targeted structures and cars. Cpl. Dana Napier emphasized the absence of physical harm to anyone involved in the incident during the police investigation. Despite the lack of injuries, the potential for serious harm was significant given the vehicle's path through a residential neighborhood and into a home.

Investigation And Witness Appeals

The RCMP investigation into the November 6 incident remains ongoing as officers continue to gather evidence related to the crash. Authorities are specifically asking anyone who witnessed the suspect vehicle or recorded footage of it driving erratically on Nov. 6 to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment. The police provide a dedicated contact number at 250-828-3000 for individuals with relevant information to come forward. This appeal aims to assist investigators in building a comprehensive case against Ryan David Moore.