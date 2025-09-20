Kamala Harris's New Book Reveals Candid Account of Presidential Campaign

In her upcoming book '107 Days,' Kamala Harris offers a raw and unflinching look at her presidential campaign, detailing internal frustrations, strategic decisions, and complex relationships, including with Joe Biden. The book promises a behind-the-scenes account of the high-stakes race against Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris ’s new book, “ 107 Days ,” offers a candid and often unflattering look at her presidential campaign against Donald Trump , revealing internal frustrations, strategic missteps, and tense moments with Joe Biden . The book, scheduled for release, chronicles the whirlwind campaign, providing a countdown to Election Day. Harris, known for her guarded public persona, sheds that veneer, admitting to personal struggles and political miscalculations.

She recounts moments of profound self-doubt, such as grappling with the potential impact of a Trump victory on the country, echoing a sense of despair and uncertainty that she says pervaded her campaign. The book doesn't delve into future political plans but rather concentrates on the intensity and complexities of the campaign. Harris writes about a range of issues, from managing her staff’s reaction to missteps in public appearances to the challenges of balancing loyalty and political ambition. The book reveals her perspectives on key moments. The title, “107 Days,” refers to the length of the campaign. Harris’s book delves into the realities of the campaign, focusing on the dynamics between her and Joe Biden, which were marked by moments of warmth as well as friction. In one instance, Harris writes about an invitation to a Fourth of July celebration at the White House, during which First Lady Jill Biden questioned her husband Doug Emhoff about their support. Harris admits to mistakes and highlights her frustrations, providing a raw and honest account. The book sheds light on the personal and political pressures faced during a high-stakes election. The book provides insights into some of the more peculiar episodes that occurred during her campaign. Harris details an incident on a talk show where she struggled to recall talking points. The book also explores her inner circle, which included her brother-in-law, Tony West. West, a former Justice Department official, created what was known as the “Red File,” a collection of plans for Harris's potential rise to the presidency should something have happened to Biden. Harris claims she initially was hesitant to focus on such an eventuality but ultimately allowed him to handle it. The book captures the intense pressure and strategic considerations during the campaign. Harris reveals instances of disagreement. The former vice president expresses her view on Biden’s performance. Harris also recounts how she handled the news of Biden ending his reelection campaign. This decision, Harris writes, prompted a need to secure an immediate endorsement. Harris's book unveils the unpredictable, and often strange, moments of political campaigns





