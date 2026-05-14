Kamala Harris Blasts Supreme Court Decision, Highlights Pressure for Supreme Court Reform and Urges Black Community to Abandon Court as Protector of Rights

Former Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the Supreme Court on Wednesday for allowing states to eliminate Black-majority districts and claimed their only motivation was partisanship. She urged the Black community to abandon their view that the Supreme Court can act as a protector of rights and instead consider taking on the court as a political actor engaged in a regressive project to eliminate hard-won rights from the 20th century.

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the Supreme Court on Wednesday for allowing states to eliminate Black-majority districts and claimed their only motivation was partisanship. Harris called the ruling a ‘backdooring’ of racism through politics. She urged the Black community to abandon their view that the Supreme Court can act as a protector of rights and instead consider taking on the court as a political actor engaged in a regressive project to eliminate hard-won rights from the 20th century.

The decision in the case, Callais, is part of an effort by Republicans to ‘cheat’ in order to win the 2026 midterms by making elections more difficult for the people. Harris is also paying attention to gas prices and the war in Ukraine, describing Republicans as being in a losing position around the midterms and cheating based on an agenda and a playbook to make elections more difficult for the people





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Supreme Court Black-Majority Districts Partisanship Racism Electoral College Statehood Puerto Rico Black Community Civil Rights Movement Traditional Media Model Corporate Consolidation Cheating Republicans Gas Prices War In Ukraine 2026 Midterms Voting Rights Act Of 1965 Callais Electoral College Reform Supreme Court Reform Statehood For Puerto Rico And D.C.

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