Kamada's Late Header Earns Japan a Hard-Fought Draw Against Netherlands in World Cup Opener

Japan fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their first World Cup match, with Daichi Kamada scoring an 88th-minute header. The Dutch, heavy with Premier League players, twice led through Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville but couldn't hold on.

In a dramatic opening Group F match at the FIFA World Cup , Japan and the Netherlands played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in Dallas . The contest, highly anticipated before the tournament, began cautiously but transformed into a captivating second-half battle filled with momentum shifts and late drama.

Japan's Daichi Kamada scored a crucial late header in the 88th minute to secure a point, capping off a resilient performance against a Dutch side brimming with Premier League talent. Early on, the Netherlands controlled much of the play, with Donyell Malen causing constant problems and forcing three saves from Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. After halftime, the match erupted.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring in the 51st minute, nodding in a precise cross from his club teammate Ryan Gravenberch. Japan responded swiftly, with Keito Nakamura firing a low shot that slipped through Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen just six minutes later. The Netherlands thought they had sealed it when Crysencio Summerville cut inside and slotted home a low drive in the 64th minute.

But Japan never gave up, and their persistence paid off when Kamada timed his run perfectly to divert Koki Ogawa's effort over the line with two minutes remaining. The large contingent of Samurai Blue fans erupted in celebration. Japan, ranked 18th in the world after a friendly win over England in March, displayed the grit, tactical discipline, and attacking verve that have characterized their rise.

They fell behind twice but remained fully in the tie, showcasing a never-say-die attitude that could prove invaluable as the tournament progresses. For the Netherlands, manager Ronald Koeman will feel frustration after two separate leads were surrendered. Despite fielding eight Premier League players, the Dutch looked vulnerable when pressed and failed to close out the game.

Both teams now set their sights on upcoming group fixtures: the Netherlands face Sweden on 20 June, while Japan take on Tunisia a day later





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Japan Netherlands World Cup Daichi Kamada Virgil Van Dijk Group F Dallas Crysencio Summerville Keito Nakamura Ronald Koeman

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