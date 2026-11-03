Kai Pavlovic Remains Found; Parents Charged in Burnaby Murder Case

Remains of missing Burnaby boy Kai Pavlovic have been identified, leading to manslaughter and murder charges against his parents Sarah and Branko Bijelic.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the discovery of remains belonging to missing 11-year-old Kai Pavlovic during a news conference on Monday. The announcement confirms the tragic fate of the Burnaby boy, whose extended family expressed profound grief and devastation upon learning the outcome of the investigation. The IHIT spokesperson stated that the allegations of offenses took place last year, prior to the official missing person reports being filed with police.

Family Grief and Official Charges Filed

Helen Kok, the boy's aunt based in Christchurch, issued a statement on behalf of the family through Radio New Zealand, describing the permanent void left by his loss. She stated that the family would forever have a Kai-shaped hole in their hearts and asked for privacy to grieve the light and joy he brought to their lives. Simultaneously, Sgt. Freda Fong announced that 46-year-old Sarah Bijelic was charged with manslaughter and 51-year-old Branko Bijelic faces charges of second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

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Investigation Timeline and Previous Warnings

The investigation into the disappearance of Kai Pavlovic began in September of last year when extended family members contacted the RCMP with concerns about his well-being. After a wellness check failed to locate the boy, Burnaby Police opened a high-risk missing person file. The Vanished Project, a Vancouver-based organization, began sharing case details once the disappearance became public, with spokesperson Cassandra Kensall noting that family members had hinted he might no longer be alive when the news broke.

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Accused Suspects and Legal Restrictions

Both accused individuals are related to the victim, though specific familial connections were not disclosed by authorities due to ongoing legal proceedings. Sarah Bijelic is originally from New Zealand but lived in Montenegro for many years before moving to British Columbia in 2023. The boy had moved to the Vancouver area with his mother and stepfather in 2023. A publication ban prevents reporting on details regarding the Monday court appearance by Sarah Bijelic, restricting public knowledge of proceedings at that time.

Community Response and Next Court Dates

Organizations involved in the search expressed sorrow that the outcome was not a rescue, emphasizing the desire to ensure no one falls through the cracks of the safety system. Cassandra Kensall reiterated the wish that Kai would have been found alive and never gone missing, reflecting the collective disappointment of supporters who had followed the case closely. Branko Bijelic is scheduled for a court appearance in Vancouver on Thursday, marking the next step in the judicial process for the accused.