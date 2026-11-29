Kendall Tewa'kerahkhwa Horn, a mother of three from Kahnawake, launched Mohawk Mitts on Nov. 29, a work glove brand celebrating her family and community's century-long tradition in ironwork and the trades.

A mother of three from Kahnawake has launched a work glove business that honours her family and community's long tradition in ironwork and the trades.

Kendall Tewa'kerahkhwa Horn, who is Kanienʼkehá꞉ka (Mohawk), started Mohawk Mitts on Nov. 29. The Indigenous-owned brand sells work gloves designed to reflect her home community south of Montreal. Horn grew up watching relatives head out to hard jobs every day. Her grandfathers, father and brother all worked with their hands in the trades.

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Family History Drives Glove Choice

My grandfathers from both sides of the family, my great-grandfathers, my father, my brother, I seen them all work with their hands every single day, she said. That family history is the reason she chose gloves over any other product. What I'm trying to portray here is the story behind the glove, Horn said. I could be making socks, I could be making helmets, I could be making anything.

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What's important is that it honours our traditions, our way of life, and the sacrifices that our First Nations people have. The gloves are made by a private company and distributed in the community. For over a century, Kanienʼkehá꞉ka workers have travelled across North America as ironworkers. They helped build skylines in New York City, Boston, Detroit, Quebec, Montreal and other cities.

Both of Horn's grandfathers worked in the trade. Her mother's father, Pete Marquis, followed his own father into ironwork. Ironwork, it was the way of the future of life, Marquis said. Now money was coming in a way instead of having to work on the farm, you went away and you made money.

Quebec Bridge Tragedy Reminds Community

The whole tradition with all that, the whole family, because it was the way of life, he said. Marquis also pointed to the bridges that remain as visible reminders of that history. We can just look and relate through the bridges over here, the Quebec Bridge tragedy that happened. We were all involved in it, Marquis said.

He was referring to the 1907 Quebec Bridge disaster, in which 76 workers died, including 33 from Kahnawake. Many other Kahnawake workers now operate their own trades closer to home. Horn's brother Cam is currently applying the trade on the North Channel Bridge in Akwesasne. Her father, Carl Horn, is working for contractor Chris Montour.

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Montour says there are around a dozen contractors in the community. He was impressed that a young woman would start a business making supplies he could buy for his crew. It's nice that people need to step up and take chances, you know, and if you don't, if you don't take a chance, you're not going to get anywhere, you know, Montour said. Put it out in the stores, and people will come, he said.

Yellow Logo Honours Kahnawake Identity

Every part of the glove design reflects Horn's home, including the logo created by her sister-in-law Jenna Thompson. I specifically wanted the colour yellow because the colour yellow is very significant and commonly used for Kahnawake Mohawks, Horn said. Often you'll see a lot of sports teams, we always are wearing a yellow jersey, so I knew also that yellow would be a really good colour, she said.

The brand represents her nation, and she is glad other Indigenous nations have embraced it. Horn said other communities share similar traditions of working in the trades, and they have supported her company. She keeps her family's daily sacrifices at the centre of the business. I was able to watch my father with a sore back firsthand.

I was able to see my brother climb bridges firsthand, and I was able to see my grandfather leave all week firsthand, she said. I see all of that firsthand, and that's what I wanted to create; something that honours that, Horn said. The business launched on Nov. 29 and its gloves are sold in stores in the community. Horn said the goal is a product that carries the story of Kahnawake's ironworkers and tradespeople to everyone who wears it.