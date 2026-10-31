K-os Releases BLackneck Album With Drake Funding After 11-Year Hiatus

Canadian rapper k-os releases BLackneck, his first album in 11 years, funded by Drake with hundreds of thousands of dollars and featuring Bob Rock production.

TORONTO — Canadian alt-rap artist k-os has released BLackneck, his first studio album in 11 years, with financial backing from Toronto superstar Drake, who contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to the project. The 54-year-old rapper announced the independently released album, which lists Drake as an executive producer, during a recent interview at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern.

The funding gave k-os the resources to make an ambitious record he says the music industry rarely finances anymore. The album arrives more than 15 years after k-os helped a young Drake find his footing in the business.

Also read Beam Token Rallies 45.2% as Binance Hacker Tokens Burned

Drake Funding and Executive Producer Role

Drake poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into BLackneck, giving k-os the freedom to hire top-tier musicians and pursue elaborate arrangements. K-os described the arrangement as something of a gamble on Drake's part, noting that the Toronto rapper is known for making big bets.

K-os said Drake wanted to see what he would do with the backing. He added that he was glad to put the money into music that could have an impact rather than into sports wagering.

Advertisement

The two first met in 2009, when Drake was beginning his ascent in the industry. K-os recalls offering advice on navigating the Canadian music business. They reconnected by chance at a Toronto bar during the pandemic after years without contact, exchanged numbers and resumed talking over text.

After hearing more songs, Drake encouraged k-os to make a quintessential k-os record and offered to bankroll it.

BLackneck Album Sound and Recording Sessions

BLackneck is a freewheeling journey through hip-hop, country, rock and soul that recalls the anything-goes sound that made k-os one of Canada's most distinctive voices in the early 2000s. The title, a play on redneck, reflects his upbringing in Whitby, Ont., and his determination to remember where he came from.

K-os explained that the title means not trying to change yourself and remaining true to your roots despite pressure in the music industry to shape shift. Much of the album was recorded at his parents' farm near Whitby, including sessions inside a 1984 camper van.

The funding allowed him to experiment, hire top-tier musicians and go for elaborate arrangements. On the chest-thumping opener, Still Number One, he enlisted a string section and children's choir. The guitar-driven track i would never. was produced by Canadian rock heavyweight Bob Rock, whose credits include Metallica and Motley Crue.

Advertisement

K-os said he made a record he could not have made in his basement. He credited time as the key ingredient in good music, saying that when an artist is not under the gun, experimentation can lead to unexpected results.

Industry Funding Challenges for Established Artists

K-os says record labels are increasingly reluctant to fund expensive albums, especially when an established artist already has a catalogue of hits to promote. He noted that so much music is coming out that spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on one record does not make sense for labels.

K-os first emerged as an eccentric counterpoint to the bling-heavy hip-hop landscape of the early aughts, weaving acoustic guitars and soulful melodies into his introspective rhymes. His 2002 debut, Exit, introduced his idiosyncratic sound, while 2004's Joyful Rebellion brought radio hits including Crabbuckit and Man I Used to Be.

His willingness to both rap and sing expanded the possibilities for Canadian hip-hop artists, including Drake, with whom he toured the U.S. and recorded the songs Faith part one and two. Drake has since acknowledged k-os's influence, though the older musician is not particularly interested in dwelling on his legacy.

K-os said he is actually scared of being recognized because then he might not be angry anymore. He explained that a lot of the music comes from an angst, a kind of punk-rock feeling of nobody knowing who he is. That underdog mentality runs throughout BLackneck, which took shape over several years as k-os quietly accumulated material while living in Vancouver.