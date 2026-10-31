K-Beauty Products Gain Reader Interest as Korean Skincare Sales Surge

K-beauty products including sunscreens, a microneedling serum and a redness relief cream draw surging reader interest as HuffPost shoppers stock up on Korean skincare.

Korean beauty products are drawing a surge in reader interest, with shoppers scooping up K-beauty items in large numbers over the past year, according to a roundup of 13 popular products. The list highlights sunscreens that leave no white cast, an affordable microneedling serum and a redness-relief cream that doubles as makeup, among other Korean skincare staples.

K-Beauty Sunscreens and Microneedling Serum

Reader interest in K-beauty sunscreens that avoid a white cast has grown notably, with 13 products named as the items HuffPost shoppers most recently bought in droves. The roundup places sunscreens and treatment products side by side as demand for Korean formulas continues.

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One featured serum offers a at-home alternative to microneedling, described as an expensive and slightly uncomfortable in-office procedure that can help with hyperpigmentation, acne scarring and fine lines. The serum is positioned as a more affordable option with the added benefit of Korean wild ginseng PDRN.

According to the brand, the formula uses a micro-needling mechanism that promotes instant skin enhancement for a smoother, softer feel. The component also maximizes product absorption for better results and may impart a slight tingling feeling on the skin.

PDRN, as explained to the outlet by board-certified dermatologists, is a portion of DNA typically derived from salmon sperm that has been shown to accelerate repair of damaged skin and promote new tissue growth. It also boosts hydration, promotes cellular turnover and reduces hyperpigmentation.

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Kahi Balm and Salmon DNA Collagen

The Kahi Wrinkle Bounce balm is a lightweight, hydrating stick enriched with fermented Jeju oil and a collagen combination that includes salmon DNA, the PDRN portion of the formula. The balm is designed to deeply moisturize the skin and support skin renewal while helping diminish fine lines and improve skin clarity.

HuffPost readers and Kahi Balm reviewers have shown a longstanding obsession with the treatment stick, which can be swiped under the eyes to target dehydration and crow's feet, on the lips and on the forehead. One reviewer who had just turned 50 said she had always cared for her skin and looked younger than her age, but this year began noticing more wrinkles.

She said she started using the balm every night before bed around her eyes and lips, and after about a week saw a huge difference. The balm is described as a fast-absorbing oil-balm aimed at smoothing fine lines and surface dehydration, with calcium, vitamin D and collagen among its ingredients.

A cream in the roundup also combines PDRN with other anti-aging ingredients, including hyaluronic acid for plumping and hydration, niacinamide for protection, squalane for softening, glycerin for moisture, and turmeric, aloe and eggplant extracts for soothing and brightening. Users say the lightweight, non-greasy formula soaks in quickly and works well with other products.

One user with combination dry and oily skin and acne said that after using the cream she had the elasticity and softness she had in her 20s. She added that she has received many compliments on her skin, something she is not used to, and said her face at 65 years old looks and feels about 40.

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Redness Relief and Melasma Care

For people dealing with conditions such as rosacea or skin prone to irritation, one item doubles as both skincare and makeup and has legions of devoted fans. The product is designed to neutralize redness and calm skin in both the short and long term, with more visible benefits the longer it is used, and it carries SPF 25 sun protection.

It is formulated with centella asiatica, also known as tiger grass, which has been used for thousands of years for its soothing properties. Glycerin in the formula can hydrate and strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier, helping skin stay soft and supple while active ingredients work.

The critical mass of positive testimony from colleagues at HuffPost made the product a no-brainer for inclusion in this year's list. One colleague called it a miracle product, saying she came across it while searching for something to counter her skin's redness and blotchiness.

She described it as very your-skin-but-better and said it blurs everything while cutting down on red undertones. She uses it by itself on no-makeup days and finds it works well under foundation and concealer as well.

Another product in the roundup addresses melasma, described as one of the most clingy and temperamental skin conditions to treat. The Korean drugstore cream was originally an antioxidant with brightening properties that works by inhibiting the over-production of melanin in the skin, which causes hyperpigmentation.

It contains other well-trusted ingredients in melasma care, including a workhorse antioxidant that can reduce redness and acne and, most notably, brighten the complexion. Another item drew praise when one reviewer compared it to a miracle cream and said they could not say enough good things about the formula, which costs under 25 dollars.