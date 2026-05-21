Justine Boyer: Kelowna Driver Earns First Trophy, Inspires Family at Knox Mountain Hill Climb

This news story explores the personal tale of Justine Boyer, a local female driver who, inspired by her father, won her first trophy at the 67th annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb. She shares her journey of growing up watching her father compete in the event and the special meaning of her victory in front of her family.

This news discusses the 67th annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb race in Kelowna, featuring local female driver Justine Boyer who earned her first trophy by winning the Tuner 5 Class with a personal-best time of 2:18 on a 1991 Mazda Miata.

Justine's victory over her class this year held special meaning, as she won in front of her family and was inspired by her father, who competed in the event this year in a 1969 Datsun 510. The local driver has countless memories of watching her father race at Knox Mountain throughout the event's 67-year history.

She tells Black Press Media that the award came as a pleasant surprise and that she focused on recording a new personal best rather than winning her class. According to organizer Garrett Mealing, this year's race had a record-setting number of spectators who flocked to the base of Knox Mountain to watch roughly 80 different cars take on the track.

Justine has her eyes on next year's event and is thinking about what changes she can make to her car to score a faster time. She always jokes that she will be at the Knox Mountain Hill Climb for the rest of her life





TerraceStandard / 🏆 24. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Justine Boyer Knox Mountain Hill Climb Father-Daughter Bonding Gender Equality In Motorsports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A chef’s guide to Modena, Italy, a gastronome’s paradiseFind mountain cheesemakers and the best cherry jam and cotechino in the region’s food valley

Read more »

Rocky Mountain tour company unveils new electric Ice ExplorerA company that organizes tours of the Columbia Icefield has unveiled a brand-new electric vehicle to enhance the guest experience in the Rocky Mountains.

Read more »

Unexpected Discoveries in Photography: From Mountain Lions to Mysterious Phenomena and Potential CrimesExamination of unexpected and often disturbing elements discovered in photographs after they have been taken, ranging from wildlife encounters to possible crimes and unexplained phenomena, demonstrating how careful review of images can reveal details invisible to the naked eye during the moment of capture.

Read more »

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Speaks at US Embassy in Rome Ahead of Official Visit; Grouse Mountain Hosting 'Natural Watch Party' for 2026 FIFA World Cup; Alberta Changes Government, PM Set to Address Province; S&P/TSX Composite Rises, Oil Surges; Global Preservatives Linked to Cardiovascular DiseasesThis news brief includes updates on the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Italy, the World Cup 'Natural Watch Party' at Grouse Mountain in British Columbia, a cabinet shuffle in Alberta, the performance of the S&P/TSX composite and oil prices, and the connection between global food preservatives and cardiovascular diseases.

Read more »