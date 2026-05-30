Justin Wrobleski Dominates as Dodgers Beat Phillies in Statement Win

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski threw seven innings of one-run, no-walk ball with a career-high nine strikeouts, leading his team to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in a highly anticipated rematch of last year's NLDS.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski delivers a pitch during the first inning of a critical matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Dodger Stadium.

Wrobleski, the 25-year-old left-hander, put together a masterful performance, striking out a career-high nine batters without issuing a single walk over seven complete innings. He set the tone early, striking out the side in the opening frame, showcasing his sharp command and devastating stuff.

The Dodgers, who entered the game as leaders of the National League West, were looking to exorcise the demons of last season's playoff defeat to the same Phillies club, and Wrobleski's dominant outing was a statement of intent. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, having retired the first 16 batters he faced, a remarkable feat against a Phillies lineup stacked with power hitters.

The only blemish on his otherwise perfect line came via a fielding error with two outs, which allowed a runner to reach base. That runner was stranded, and Wrobleski induced a soft grounder to end the threat. In the bottom of the sixth, with two outs, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber broke up the no-hit bid with a colossal 411-foot solo home run to dead-center field.

It was the first hit and run allowed by Wrobleski in the game, snapping a streak of 16 consecutive retired batters. The homer gave Philadelphia a pulse, cutting the Dodgers' lead to 4-1, but it was too little, too late against a pitcher who had been nearly unhittable. The Dodgers' offense had provided more than enough support early on, with a string of homers that chased Phillies starter Ranger Suarez from the game.

Max Muncy launched a two-run shot in the second inning, and Shohei Ohtani added a solo blast in the third, his towering drive landing in the Phillies' bullpen in right field. catcher Will Smith then connected on a solo homer in the fifth, extending the lead to 4-0 and making it a comfortable cushion for his pitcher. The victory, a 3-1 final, improved the Dodgers' record to an MLB-best and marked their sixth consecutive win, their first streak of that length since a seven-game run in late April and early May of the previous season.

More importantly, it was a statement win in a rematch of the 2025 National League Division Series, where the Phillies had upset the Dodgers en route to their own World Series appearance. This game served as an early-season measuring stick, and the Dodgers passed with flying colors, demonstrating the kind of depth, power, and elite pitching that powered them to a World Series championship the previous year.

Wrobleski's rise has been a major storyline for Los Angeles, and this career-defining performance against a premier offensive team solidified his status as a cornerstone of the rotation. The Dodgers now look poised to defend their title with a mix of superstar talent and emerging arms like Wrobleski, sending a message to the rest of the National League that their championship window remains wide open.

The Phillies, meanwhile, must regroup after a tough loss but can take solace in having broken through against a top pitcher late, though their bullpen and defense struggled to contain the Dodgers' relentless attack





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Justin Wrobleski Los Angeles Dodgers Philadelphia Phillies MLB Baseball NL West Pitching Performance Home Run Kyle Schwarber World Series

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