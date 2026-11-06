Justin Ndjock-Tadjoré Drafted by Austin Spurs in G-League Draft

Canadian forward Justin Ndjock-Tadjoré was picked by the Austin Spurs in the second round of the G-League draft on Oct. 24, one step closer to the NBA.

Justin Ndjock-Tadjoré, a six-foot-seven forward from Gatineau, Que., was drafted by the Austin Spurs on Oct. 24. The Austin Spurs are the affiliate team of the San Antonio Spurs, and the Texas club selected Ndjock-Tadjoré in the second round of the G-League draft. The G-League is the NBA's development circuit.

The selection marks a major step for a player who first touched a basketball at the age of 14 on an outdoor court in Gatineau. Ndjock-Tadjoré is now one step closer to the NBA, roughly a decade after that first experience with the game.

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Austin Spurs Draft Selection Details

The Austin Spurs selected Justin Ndjock-Tadjoré in the second round of the G-League draft on Oct. 24. The pick placed the Canadian forward within the San Antonio Spurs' development system rather than directly on an NBA roster.

Once his name was called, Ndjock-Tadjoré's schedule changed quickly. He was on a plane to Austin in less than two hours, and he began taking part in the Austin Spurs training camp shortly after arriving.

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Two other NBA organizations had shown interest in him on the sidelines of the G-League draft. The New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors both invited him to tryouts in mid-September, but the Spurs were the team that drafted him.

Player Reaction and Path to the Draft

Ndjock-Tadjoré said the draft selection feels like a blessing and proof that his hard work is paying off. The 25-year-old made those comments to Radio-Canada after his name was called by the Spurs.

He described his goal plainly. In his words, the end goal is to make the roster, and he plans to take it one day at a time and get better every day. He also said he is excited for what is to come.

His path was not a conventional one. After a late start in the sport, he played for the Griffons of Cégep de l'Outaouais and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, competing at the U Sport level before turning professional.

The Ottawa BlackJacks drafted him 14th overall in the 2024 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) draft and fourth overall the following year. This past season, the BlackJacks signed him to his first standard player contract rather than a developmental contract. He has worn the team's colors for the last three summers in the CEBL.

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During the same season, Ndjock-Tadjoré also played overseas for BK Ogre of the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League. That experience added international competition to his development before his move to the Spurs system.

Inspiration From Olivier Hanlan and Next Steps

Ndjock-Tadjoré said his main inspiration is Olivier Hanlan, a guard from the Gatineau area who also played a season with the Austin Spurs in 2017-18. Hanlan visited the Cégep de l'Outaouais training group during one of Ndjock-Tadjoré's first years there.

Ndjock-Tadjoré said that Hanlan told him a message he has not forgotten: the sky is the limit. That advice has stayed with him as he works toward an NBA opportunity.

His immediate focus is on earning a place in the lineup when the San Antonio Spurs open their regular season on Friday. That game will be the first real test of whether his training camp work has earned him a spot in the organization.