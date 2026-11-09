Justice Department Sues Lyft for $53 Million Over Disability Discrimination

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Lyft on Monday, seeking $53 million for passengers with disabilities who were allegedly discriminated against, including those with service animals or mobility devices. The suit also seeks a court order to force Lyft to change its policies and train drivers.

The U.S. Justice Department sued Lyft on Monday, alleging the ride-hailing service discriminated against passengers with disabilities, including those who use service animals and mobility devices such as stowable wheelchairs.

The lawsuit seeks US$53 million for individuals with disabilities who Lyft allegedly discriminated against and who have submitted complaints to Lyft or the Department of Justice. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. The DOJ said the $53 million figure is tied to the number of valid complaints received and verified by investigators.

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Justice Department Sues Lyft

The lawsuit alleges Lyft violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. This federal statute prohibits private transportation companies from discriminating based on disability. The DOJ said the alleged discrimination included refusals to serve passengers with service animals or mobility aids, even when those aids could fit in the vehicle without damage or safety risks. The Justice Department alleged that Lyft and its drivers routinely refuse service to individuals with disabilities.

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It also alleged that Lyft refuses to reasonably modify its policies and practices to avoid such discrimination. The lawsuit seeks a court order to force Lyft to stop the alleged discrimination, to modify its policies to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and to train its staff and drivers on the law. Last year, the U.S. government sued Uber, accusing the ride-sharing company of violating the same federal law by discriminating against passengers with disabilities.

That lawsuit sought $125 million for individuals subjected to the alleged discrimination and who previously submitted complaints to Uber or the Justice Department. Uber had said it disagreed with all of the allegations and was committed to expanding access and improving the experience of riders with disabilities. The lawsuit represents a direct challenge to the operational autonomy of platform-based companies that rely on independent contractors.

Regulatory Pressure on Ride-Hailing

The regulatory pressure has intensified, signaling that federal authorities view consistent compliance as a mandatory requirement rather than an optional corporate initiative. The implications extend beyond financial penalties for Lyft. A ruling against the company could fundamentally alter how ride-hailing services train drivers and handle accommodations for passengers with disabilities. Transportation networks may need to implement stricter monitoring systems to ensure that drivers do not arbitrarily reject passengers with service animals.

The case also establishes a precedent for how disability discrimination claims are processed in the digital gig economy. Passengers who have experienced exclusion based on their disability or service animals may find new pathways to seek redress. Legal proceedings are now underway in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The court will determine whether Lyft violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and whether the requested remedies are appropriate.

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Both parties are expected to engage in discovery processes where evidence regarding company policies and driver conduct will be examined in detail. For consumers and disability advocates, the outcome of this case will define the boundaries of accessible transportation services. The Department of Justice has made clear that private transportation companies must provide reasonable modifications to their policies. Failure to do so results in significant legal and financial consequences, as demonstrated by the scale of this lawsuit.