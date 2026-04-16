First responders who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021, are denouncing the Justice Department's effort to overturn convictions for Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, viewing it as a betrayal and a dangerous erosion of the rule of law. They believe the move is an attempt to avoid a difficult appeal and protect political interests, rather than a pursuit of justice. The decision comes amidst ongoing economic instability and a perceived decline in institutional integrity.

The Justice Department 's move to potentially dismiss convictions for seditious conspiracy against Oath Keepers and Proud Boys involved in the January 6th Capitol attack has drawn sharp criticism from those who defended the building that day. Former U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell and other first responders view this action as a profound betrayal and a sign of the Justice Department 's decline.

Gonell stated that instead of acknowledging the bravery of those who protected elected officials, former President Trump and his administration continue to distort the truth. He believes the Justice Department's decision undermines the rule of law, creating an environment where individuals with malicious intent feel emboldened to act with impunity, particularly in politically motivated violence. This development is seen by many as a deliberate attempt by the Justice Department to avoid a potentially damaging appeal process. Had the federal appeals court proceeded with the Proud Boys' appeal hearing, the Justice Department would have been compelled to defend the original convictions, a task that former Capitol Police officer Dunn suggested could involve dishonesty and legal repercussions. Dunn characterized the DOJ's action as a strategy to 'save face' and avoid having to argue against their previous stance, rather than a pursuit of justice. The timing of the Justice Department's request, just before a scheduled court hearing, further fuels suspicions that this is a calculated move to prevent the appeal from being heard, thus avoiding the need to defend the prosecutions or speak negatively about Donald Trump. The attorneys for the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, as well as the Justice Department, did not respond to requests for comment from HuffPost. The Justice Department, under its current leadership, has celebrated the decision, framing it as an end to what they term Biden-era weaponized prosecutions and fulfilling a demand to stop so-called two-tiered injustice. This rhetoric starkly contrasts with the experiences of those who faced the violence on January 6th. Gonell argued that if the administration truly supports law enforcement and the rule of law, it would not be seeking to obscure the violent events of that day, which injured over 140 police officers and led to the deaths of others. The evidence presented during the trials of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio included extensive testimony, surveillance footage, and bodycam recordings, detailing the extensive planning and actions that led to the insurrection. This included evidence of Oath Keepers stockpiling weapons and Rhodes calling on Trump to mobilize his militia, as well as Proud Boys inciting violence and engaging in brawls before entering the Capitol. The attempt to dismiss these convictions appears to contradict the administration's stated commitment to being tough on crime and upholding the law





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

January 6Th Justice Department Oath Keepers Proud Boys Capitol Attack

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GOP Senator Argues Trump’s ‘Great Jujitsu Move’ Will Lead To 'Endgame’ In Iran WarJaz Tolliver has been a trends reporter for the HuffPost since 2022. She relishes any opportunity to write about pop culture, gaming, politics, and the best movies and TV shows. Jaz, a Miami native, has previously written for the Seattle Times, WPBF 25 News, Boca Magazine, The Palm Beach Post, and more.

Read more »

Justice Department moves to toss seditious conspiracy convictions of Oath Keepers and Proud BoysWASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to throw out the seditious conspiracy convictions of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders who were sentenced to prison terms for leading members of the far-right extre

Read more »

U.S. Justice Department moves to toss seditious conspiracy convictions of Oath Keepers and Proud BoysThe U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to throw out the seditious conspiracy convictions of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders who were sentenced to prison terms for leading members of the far-right extremist groups in attacking the U.S. Capitol to keep President Donald Trump in office over five years ago.

Read more »

Pakistani delegation arrives in Tehran in move to ease tensions and arrange more U.S.-Iran talksPakistan’s army chief arrived Wednesday for talks in Tehran in the latest diplomatic move to ease tensions in the Middle East and arrange a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran after almost seven weeks of war.

Read more »

Pakistani Delegation Arrives In Tehran In Move To Ease Tensions And Arrange More U.S.-Iran TalksMeanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the U.S. will ramp up its infliction of economic pain on Iran.

Read more »

SantaCon organizer is a grinch who stole $1 million, U.S. Justice Department allegesThe organizer of SantaCon, an annual bar crawl where attendees dress up as Santa Claus, was arrested and charged with stealing more than $1 million intended for charity.

Read more »