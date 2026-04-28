Justice Department's Ballroom Lawsuit Filing Draws Criticism for Trump-Like Tone

The U.S. Justice Department's motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging President Trump's White House ballroom project has sparked controversy due to its unusual language and stylistic similarities to the president's social media posts. The filing accuses opponents of 'Trump derangement syndrome' and cites a recent assassination attempt as justification for the project.

The U.S. Justice Department has submitted a motion to a federal judge requesting the dismissal of a lawsuit that has been hindering President Donald Trump 's plans for a new White House ballroom.

The motion, however, has drawn criticism from legal experts who observe a striking resemblance to the characteristic tone and capitalization style frequently employed by Trump in his social media communications. The Justice Department's filing asserts that opponents of the project 'suffer from Trump derangement syndrome' and argues that an alleged assassination attempt on the president underscores the necessity of the ballroom's enhanced security features.

The document further claims that if any other president possessed the capabilities of Donald Trump in real estate development and presidential leadership, such a lawsuit would never have been initiated. It attributes the legal challenge to the unique abilities of President Trump, suggesting that his success and talents are the sole reason for the opposition.

The filing goes on to label the preservationist group behind the lawsuit as 'very bad for our Country' and identifies their legal representation as the same lawyer who previously represented Barack Obama. The lawsuit in question was filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a congressionally chartered nonprofit organization, challenging the legal authority of President Trump to proceed with the ballroom construction without explicit congressional approval.

Judge Richard Leon, initially agreeing with the National Trust, issued an order halting above-ground construction. However, this order was promptly suspended by an appeals court, allowing construction to continue in the interim. The Justice Department's motion seeks to overturn Judge Leon's initial ruling and dismiss the lawsuit entirely. The proposed ballroom is intended to replace a portion of the East Wing of the White House.

The Justice Department’s argument hinges on the perceived security risks faced by the president, citing the recent alleged assassination attempt as justification for the project’s urgency and the need for a highly secure facility. The filing emphasizes the potential for the ballroom to be 'one of the greatest, safest, and most secure structures of its kind anywhere in the World.

' The National Trust for Historic Preservation has firmly stated its intention to continue the legal battle, rejecting the Justice Department's request for voluntary dismissal. Carol Quillen, the head of the trust, released a statement asserting that the lawsuit poses no threat to anyone and simply requests the administration to adhere to established legal procedures. The organization maintains that the project requires congressional approval and that the administration has bypassed this necessary step.

Legal analysts have expressed concern over the unusual language and tone of the Justice Department's filing, with some suggesting it undermines the credibility of the department and politicizes the legal process. Thomas Berry, a lawyer at the libertarian Cato Institute, commented on social media, stating that claiming 'My client made me write it that way' is not a valid excuse for inappropriate language in a legal document, regardless of the client's position.

The incident raises questions about the appropriate boundaries between political advocacy and legal representation within the Justice Department, and whether the department is being used to advance the president's personal agenda. The case continues to unfold, with the outcome potentially setting a precedent for future presidential projects and the balance of power between the executive branch and Congress





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