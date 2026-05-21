Just Three UK Police Officers to Join England Fans at 2026 World Cup in US

UK police are sending just three officers to the US to accompany England fans at the 2026 World Cup, due to US authorities refusal to provide funding. This means there will be 37 fewer spotters than the Euros in Germany two years ago, when the hosts covered the costs. The numbers comes despite over 10,000 England fans buying tickets for each of England's group games in Dallas, Boston and New Jersey. This is in addition to pubs in England and Wales being granted an exemption to stay open late for home nation knockout matches.

UK police are sending just three officers to the US to accompany England fans at the 2026 World Cup , after American authorities refused to provide funding.

It means there will be 37 fewer spotters compared to the Euros in Germany two years ago, when the hosts covered the costs. More than 10,000 England fans have bought tickets for each of England's group games in Dallas, Boston and New Jersey, despite criticisms over the prices of tickets and travel in the US next month. We know fan behaviour. The States isn't necessarily a football fan culture in the same way.

It's very different', said Roberts. There are 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the US, so they will have had different exposure to crowds managing things. The behaviour of our fans in tournaments over recent years has been pretty well exemplary, so we start from a good place. I think one of the key reasons we're so keen to send a team out there is that it gives us the opportunity to brief local law enforcement





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