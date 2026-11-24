Parker Wojcichowsky, 13, of Martensville, Saskatchewan, won the Junior World Goose Calling Competition in Maryland, becoming the first Canadian champion in the event's 55-year history.

A 13-year-old from Martensville, Saskatchewan has become the first Canadian to win the Junior World Goose Calling Competition. Parker Wojcichowsky took first place at the international event in Maryland, making history in the contest's 55-year history.

The victory came at his first major competition. It also came only about a year after he first picked up a goose call, a skill he learned from his father, Kevin. Both are avid hunters. He picked up a goose call exactly a year ago and that is where he has gotten in a year, Kevin Wojcichowsky told CTV News.

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Parker Wojcichowsky's Daily Practice

It is insane. Parker spends at least two hours practicing his craft every day in the family garage. His repertoire includes a signature winning goose call and a duck call. His mother, Genaya, said preparation also involves studying other callers and how they craft their sound.

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Then you got to think of all the times that you are listening to calls constantly, all day long, she said. For Parker, success comes down to a combination of things. Just practice and just natural, I guess, he told CTV News. Competitive goose calling is more complex than it might sound.

Callers use a variety of sounds, including murmurs, clucks and honks, arranged in a specific sequence to create a routine. Mastering those sounds requires a very particular breathing technique. You are not, like, blowing out candles on a birthday cake, Parker explained. His talent initially caught the attention of a sponsor on TikTok about a year ago, helping open the door to competitive opportunities and eventually the international stage.

Custom Lanyards Mark Victory

His parents said they were warmly welcomed by other competitors at the family's first competition. Parker also gave each of them a custom-made lanyard which he crafted to hold the special calling devices. With an international title already under his belt, the young competitor is hoping to keep his winning streak flying high. His parents said they are excited to see just how far he can go, especially with so much room to grow.

He is going to be dangerous, the pair said, noting their son's age and the relatively short time he has been calling. Despite the hours of practice and constant calling, Parker says he never really gets tired of it.