A Toronto couple accused of smuggling 15 kilograms of methamphetamine after their luggage tag was switched at Pearson airport spent 14 months in New Zealand before a jury cleared them in under five minutes.

A Canadian couple spent 14 months trapped in New Zealand after an alleged luggage tag switch at Toronto Pearson International Airport led to drug smuggling charges that a jury dismissed in under five minutes.

The husband and wife flew from Pearson on Air Canada to Auckland in January 2025 expecting a two-week trip. They were stopped when one of their bag tags was found on a suitcase containing 15 kilograms of methamphetamine. The couple spent five weeks in a New Zealand prison. They then spent another 13 months on bail in a monitored facility they had to pay for themselves.

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Toronto lawyer Paul Miller now represents them, along with a growing list of alleged victims of bag tag switching who passed through Pearson. Miller said the wife was denied her pain medication while in custody. Both had to wear ankle bracelets while on bail. The husband lost his job in the skilled trades, according to Cassandra De Marco, an associate lawyer who works with Miller.

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Their trial lasted about two weeks. The jury was out for less than five minutes before throwing out the case, Miller said. But the couple could not return to Canada right away because last-minute plane tickets were too expensive. They spent another three weeks in New Zealand before they could afford to leave.

Miller described the ordeal as devastating. He said the mental anguish the couple went through was horrific. He added that he could not imagine their fear, wondering if they were being watched or whether police believed they were not drug dealers. The couple is now back home in Canada.

Contrasting Outcomes in Bag Tag Switching Cases

Their arrest came just nine days after Toronto man Tommy Moyeen was arrested for importing meth at the same Auckland airport. Both cases involve allegations of bag tag switching, but the outcomes diverged sharply. Moyeen was sentenced to nearly 10 years in jail and has been behind bars in New Zealand for almost two years.

In a phone call from prison, he said his appeal will rely heavily on W5 research from two documentaries, Trafficked: The Airport Conspiracy and That's Not My Bag. W5 has identified dozens of tag switching cases at Pearson. A corrupt worker smuggles a bag of drugs into an airport and takes the tag off an unsuspecting passenger's luggage, attaching it to the drug bag. A courier waits at the destination to collect the drug suitcase.

Growing List of Victims Emerges After Documentary

If security intercepts it, the innocent passenger is left to explain the contents. Miller represented 11 alleged victims when W5's latest documentary premiered just over a week ago. Since it aired, that number has nearly doubled to 21 confirmed and potential clients. They have been accused of smuggling drugs from Toronto into countries including Brazil, Aruba, Germany, Sri Lanka, Australia, the Dominican Republic and New Zealand.

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They differ in age, sex, race and the airlines they flew, including Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Cathay Pacific. All of them went through Pearson. Miller, who has practiced personal injury law for 25 years, said the week has been a little crazy. He called the stories disturbing, describing people spending long periods in prison and under house arrest while facing trials.

He said a couple of clients told him the documentary helped them avoid jail. Some legal cases are ongoing and not all facts are known. Miller said he researches each case to weed out anyone trying to use the scheme as a get-out-of-jail-free card, but believes most are legitimate and honest. Miller is also representing Zach Crawford and Cassandra DiPietro, who were supposed to spend five days in the Dominican Republic.

Couple Faced Detention in Dominican Republic

The couple was sitting on the tarmac waiting to fly home to St. Catharines after their first vacation together when an agent escorted them off the plane. A half-dozen drug control officers took them to an interrogation room and then a detention centre with barbed wire and armed guards, the St. Catharines Standard reported in July 2025. Crawford and DiPietro spent more than three months in the Dominican Republic, both in prison and out on bail, fighting to get home.

Faced with expensive legal bills, they drained their line of credit, maxed out credit cards and remortgaged their home, the Standard reported. Miller said the case shows how quickly lives can be turned upside down. He noted that those arrested are not teenagers but people with careers and lives. Miller said he had to turn away at least one prospective client because the limitation period had expired.

Victims Seek Compensation Within Legal Time Limits

Victims have two years from when they first learn of the incident, likely the day they are first detained, to launch legal action. At least three of his clients say airlines have offered some compensation. A woman questioned in Barbados received a $300 flight credit. A couple detained for 12 hours at Pearson received $2,000. Another offer was about $22,000.