A coroner's jury is reviewing 40 proposed recommendations after hearing evidence regarding the 2020 shooting death of Jamal Francique in Mississauga, Ontario.

A coroner's jury is currently deliberating on recommendations following an inquest into the death of Jamal Francique, a Black man who was shot during an attempted arrest in Mississauga, Ontario, nearly seven years ago.

The inquest has heard testimony from multiple witnesses, including police officers who were present at the scene on January 7, 2020, and Francique's mother, who told the jury she believes anti-Black racism played a role in her son's death. The jury heard that police secretly surveilled the then-28-year-old Francique for several days after receiving a tip suggesting he was trafficking drugs and possessed a gun.

Also read Mother of Jamal Francique tells inquest anti-Black racism played role in son's death

Surveillance Found No Evidence Of Drugs Or Guns

Despite these initial allegations, officers did not find any evidence to corroborate the claims of drug trafficking or weapon possession during their surveillance. Instead of acting on the drug tip, police decided to arrest Francique for an alleged breach of his bail conditions as he was leaving a townhouse complex on that January morning. Jurors were told that Francique was shot by one of the responding police officers as he attempted to drive away from the scene in his vehicle.

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The officer involved testified that he acted out of a fight-or-flight instinct when he saw the car accelerate toward him, prompting the use of lethal force. Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, previously cleared the officers of criminal wrongdoing in Francique's death about a year after the incident occurred. It is important to note that coroner's inquests do not assign legal responsibility for deaths, but jurors are empowered to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.

During the proceedings on Thursday, inquest counsel and most of the parties involved presented a total of 40 proposed recommendations to the jury for their consideration. However, the jury is not required to adopt any of these recommendations, and they have the discretion to accept, reject, or modify the suggestions provided. Many of the proposed recommendations were specifically aimed at Peel Regional Police, the force responsible for the officers involved in the shooting.

Peel Regional Police Opposes Recommendations

The lawyer representing Peel Regional Police opposed at least a dozen of these recommendations, arguing against their implementation. He contended that the suggestions were not feasible, lacked supporting evidence, or overlapped with existing police efforts and protocols. The Canadian Press published this report on November 27, 2026, at 11:50 a.m. EST, marking the ongoing developments in this high-profile case.