A jury has reached a verdict in the coroner's inquest into the fatal police shooting of 15-year-old Chase De Balinhard in Surrey. Findings are expected Friday.

A jury has formally reached its verdict in the coroner's inquest regarding the fatal police shooting of 15-year-old Chase De Balinhard, marking a pivotal moment in the legal and public examination of the incident. Although the specific findings and any potential recommendations remain sealed from public view, the conclusion of deliberations signifies the end of the evidentiary phase for the five-member jury.

Jury Verdict Status and Release Timeline

The five-member jury that has spent two weeks reviewing evidence will return to court on Friday afternoon to formally deliver its verdict to the presiding coroner and the public. Until that moment, the details of who died, when, where, how, and by what means remain confidential within the jury room. CTV News has confirmed that updates regarding the specific findings and any non-binding recommendations will be published immediately once the court proceedings resume and the documents are released.

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Circumstances of the February 2025 Shooting

The tragedy occurred on February 9, 2025, in Surrey, British Columbia, following a distressing 911 call that reported a minor was armed and expressing suicidal ideation. Chase De Balinhard, a teenager on the autism spectrum, was shot and killed by police officers responding to the emergency scene. Subsequent investigations revealed that the object identified as a weapon was actually a pellet gun, a critical detail that heavily influenced the inquest's focus on police training and response protocols for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Evidence Reviewed and Witness Testimony

Over the course of two weeks, the inquest heard extensive testimony from a diverse array of witnesses to construct a comprehensive picture of the events leading up to the death. Witnesses included family members of De Balinhard, educators, medical professionals, and mental health experts who could speak to the teenager's specific needs. The proceedings also featured testimony from police officers involved in the incident, emergency dispatch personnel who handled the initial call, and specialists in autism and crisis intervention who addressed systemic gaps in communication and support for vulnerable youth.

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Distinction Between Criminal Investigation and Inquest

The current legal proceedings are distinct from the prior investigation conducted by the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, which concluded that the officers' use of force was legally justified. The coroner's inquest serves as a separate, fact-finding process that does not assign criminal or civil liability to any individual or agency. Its primary statutory purpose is to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the death and to consider recommendations aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.

Systemic Issues and Future Recommendations

Key themes explored during the evidence phase included the adequacy of police training in interacting with people with developmental disabilities and the effectiveness of mental health supports available to families in crisis. While the jury's verdict determines the factual findings of the death, the presiding coroner will subsequently finalize a report that may include additional comments. Any recommendations made by the jury or coroner are not legally binding but are intended to drive policy changes and improve public safety for autistic youth and other vulnerable populations across the province.