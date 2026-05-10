Jupiter Rally Faces Limitations as Liquidity Positioning and Derivatives Volume Data Suggest Caution

The recent rally in Jupiter, a strong-performing asset in the broader crypto market, has been driven by structural strength in the Spot market and increased perpetual trading activity. However, liquidity positioning and derivatives volume data suggest that the rally may face limitations, with upside expansion likely to remain capped unless stronger demand enters the market.

Jupiter , one of the strongest-performing assets in the broader crypto market , experienced a 23% gain in the recent trading session, driven by structural strength in the Spot market and increased perpetual trading activity.

However, liquidity positioning across the market suggests the rally may still face limitations, with upside expansion likely to remain capped unless stronger demand enters the market. Spot accumulation and rising perpetual trading activity continue to support the possibility of further upside momentum, but derivatives volume data and liquidity cluster positioning suggest caution is warranted





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Jupiter Crypto Market Spot Market Perpetual Market Liquidity Positioning Derivatives Volume Data Caution

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