Jupiter Continues To Struggle Amid Crypto Market Panic, Weak On-chain Activity

The crypto market saw heavy capital outflows and fear gripped the market over the past 24 hours, with Jupiter not spared. The decline carried a sentiment-driven element and weak on-chain activity played a central role. Currently, momentum indicators suggest bears are gaining control.

The crypto market experienced heavy capital outflows as panic spread across the market over the past 24 hours, with Jupiter also being affected. Strong sentiment-driven elements combined with weak on-chain activity played a central role in the decline.

Currently, momentum indicators indicate that bears are gaining control over the market. The fundamental picture for Jupiter, as measured by key protocol metrics, has further weakened. Annualized Fees, measured on a 30-day average, dropped 29% to around $332 million at press time, while Daily Active Users dropped 19% over the past 30 days to 37,800 users. A rebound case has started to form near support, with the asset trading into a support zone that previously triggered rallies multiple times.

Spot market data also showed negative Netflow over the past two days, indicating that Spot traders were net buyers during this period. If buying continues near the support zone, demand could help lift JUP's price.

However, both Momentum indicators, the Parabolic SAR and Money Flow Index, remain bearish, pointing toward further downside pressure. Until both indicators reverse direction, JUP could remain exposed to further decline. In the short term, buyers need a stronger support reaction to challenge bearish momentum





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Jupiter Crypto Market Panic On-Chain Activity Weaker Engagement Bearish Sentiment Rebound Case Support Zone Spot Market Data Demand Momentum Indicators Parabolic SAR Money Flow Index

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