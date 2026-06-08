Judge Warns of Disturbing Videos in Child Sex Trafficking Sentencing

A B.C. judge cautioned courtroom attendees as graphic videos were shown during the sentencing of a woman convicted in a child sex trafficking case, with the Crown seeking a 13-year prison term.

In a New Westminster courtroom on Monday, the presiding judge issued a stark warning to attendees as graphic evidence was presented during the sentencing hearing of Jennifer Stephens, a 31-year-old woman convicted on multiple charges related to the sex trafficking of a minor.

Justice Terence Schultes of the British Columbia Supreme Court cautioned those present that the videos to be played contained disturbing content, urging anyone not battle-hardened by criminal proceedings to reconsider watching. The footage, seized as part of the human trafficking investigation, depicted extreme acts of violence and sexual assault committed by Stephens and her accomplice, Michael Giroux.

The court proceedings marked the beginning of a three-day sentencing hearing, with the Crown seeking a 13-year prison term for Stephens, who pleaded guilty to 17 criminal charges including sex trafficking of a person under 18, assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, and sexual assault with a weapon. The videos played included a man being pistol-whipped by Stephens, a female victim whipped with a curtain rod, and a man sexually assaulted with the barrel of a gun.

Another clip showed a man forced to insert his tongue and genitals into a desk fan, while a topless female victim was seen crawling on the floor and being forced to eat dog food. One particularly disturbing video depicted Stephens and Giroux terrorizing a woman in a bathtub, with Giroux stomping on her head and pouring a liquid over her. An agreed statement of facts revealed that the substance was bleach.

Giroux, who pleaded guilty to four charges in Surrey provincial court last year, including unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon, was also involved in pouring hot sauce into a trafficking victim’s eyes. Crown attorney Catherine Rose read the agreed statement of facts, outlining Stephens’ violent, drug-fueled abuse of sex workers, including a 13-year-old girl who was trafficked from Alberta to Kelowna and then to Langley, British Columbia.

The investigation began in February 2023 when Langley police received a tip about a phone number linked to the 13-year-old victim, whose services had been advertised on LeoList, an online escort platform. Photographs on the website led officers to a Langley hotel where the victims lived and worked. Subsequent searches uncovered the videos on a phone. The statement noted that Stephens boasted about having a Snapchat account with 500 clients, a list she refused to sell to other pimps.

The case came together quickly after a call in March 2023 from one of Stephens’ badly beaten victims, prompting numerous search warrant applications. A pre-sentence report indicated that Stephens minimized her role in the offenses, denied being the mastermind behind the trafficking operation, and admitted to using methamphetamine daily. The sentencing hearing is expected to conclude this week, with the judge reserving his decision.

The horrific nature of the evidence underscores the severity of the crimes and the lasting trauma inflicted on vulnerable victims





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