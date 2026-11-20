A federal judge ruled that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins' Christian-themed emails to USDA employees violated the First Amendment's establishment clause. The USDA is considering an appeal.

A federal judge ruled Thursday that religious messages U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins emailed to the agency's 100,000 employees were unconstitutional. The judge said Rollins must avoid proselytizing when communicating with workers.

U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson in San Francisco found the emails violated the First Amendment's establishment clause. She pointed to Rollins' position of authority, her use of an official email account, and messages suggesting Christianity is the shared faith of USDA workers. Rollins sent the messages from her official email account on holidays including Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. She did not send messages commemorating holidays from other religions.

Also read Court Rules USDA Secretary's Religious Emails Were Unconstitutional

In an April 5 email marking Easter, Rollins wrote: And so, like the very first disciples to encounter our risen Lord in the Upper Room almost two thousand years ago, this Easter let us too be alive with hope, full of Paschal joy, and confident in the mission each of us has been called for. Thompson ruled that employees cannot realistically opt out of reading emails from their agency director.

The messages could coerce workers to hide their own faith or feel pressure to adopt Rollins' Christian faith, the judge said. The judge ordered that when disseminating religious messages, Rollins must stop if a colleague asks her to stop. Thompson said Rollins cannot create a hostile work environment through persistent unwelcome advances and cannot use official authority to pressure subordinates. Her commands were quoted directly from a USDA policy on workplace religious expression that Rollins herself adopted.

Rollins may discuss her faith with interested colleagues, share why her faith is meaningful to her, politely invite co-workers to religious events and express her views in appropriate conversations, Thompson ruled, again quoting directly from Rollins' policy. A USDA spokesperson called the ruling a completely unprecedented attempt to muzzle a Cabinet Secretary. The agency said it is considering an appeal.

USDA Employees Sue Over Religious Emails

Six USDA employees and the National Federation of Federal Employees, a labour union representing 19,000 USDA workers, brought the suit in May. The case is one of several disputes over religion in government under the current administration. The ruling applies to Rollins' communications with USDA employees. Brooke Rollins has served as Agriculture Secretary and previously held roles in the White House.

The USDA oversees food safety, agriculture policy and rural development programs across the country. The National Federation of Federal Employees represents thousands of federal workers in various agencies. The union joined the lawsuit to protect members from what it described as unwanted religious messaging. The judge's order does not bar Rollins from discussing her personal faith.

Advertisement

It requires her to follow the same workplace religious expression policy she adopted for the department. The USDA said it is reviewing the decision and weighing its legal options. An appeal would go to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Legal experts say the ruling reinforces the separation of church and state in federal workplaces.

The establishment clause prohibits government from endorsing or promoting religion. The employees who sued said the emails made them feel excluded and pressured. They sought a court order requiring Rollins to stop sending religious messages through official channels. Thompson's ruling came after both sides presented arguments.

The judge found the emails had no secular purpose and advanced a particular faith. The Agriculture Department employs about 100,000 people across the country. Its workers handle farm subsidies, food assistance and forestry programs. Rollins has not publicly commented on the ruling.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The case highlights ongoing debates about religious expression in government. Similar disputes have arisen in other agencies and states. The judge's order takes effect immediately.

Judge Orders Secretary Stop Religious Messaging

It requires Rollins to ensure future communications comply with constitutional limits. The union praised the ruling as a victory for federal workers' rights. It said employees should not be subjected to religious messages from their superiors. The USDA policy Rollins adopted allows employees to express their faith in the workplace.

It also prohibits supervisors from using their authority to impose religious views on subordinates. Thompson quoted that policy extensively in her order. She said Rollins must follow her own rules. The lawsuit was filed in May in federal court in San Francisco.

It named Rollins and the USDA as defendants. The employees said the emails created a divide between Christian and non-Christian workers. They said the messages made some feel unwelcome. The judge agreed that the emails could be seen as an official endorsement of Christianity.

She said the use of government email and Rollins' title amplified the constitutional problem. The ruling does not prevent Rollins from attending religious events or speaking about her faith in her personal capacity. It only restricts official communications. The USDA said it is considering an appeal to defend the secretary's ability to communicate with employees.

The agency argued the emails were personal messages of hope. The judge rejected that argument. She said the context and content of the emails made them government speech that endorsed religion. The case is expected to continue in the courts if the USDA appeals.

Ruling Could Set Precedent for Federal Agencies

The ruling could set a precedent for other federal agencies. Employees who brought the suit said they hope the decision will protect workers of all faiths and none. They said no one should feel pressured to adopt a religion to please their boss. The National Federation of Federal Employees represents workers in many agencies.

It said the ruling affirms that supervisors cannot use their office to promote religion. The judge's order requires Rollins to stop sending religious messages if any employee asks her to stop. It also bars her from retaliating against employees who object. The USDA has not said whether it will change its email practices.

The agency said it respects the court's decision but disagrees with it. The ruling is one of several recent court decisions on religion in public life. Courts have grappled with similar issues in schools, hospitals and government offices. The First Amendment's establishment clause prohibits the government from making laws respecting an establishment of religion.

Courts have interpreted it to bar government endorsement of religion. The judge said Rollins' emails went beyond personal expression. She said they used government resources to promote a specific faith. The employees said the emails made them feel like outsiders in their own workplace.

Advertisement

They said the messages implied that Christianity is the norm at USDA. The judge agreed that the emails could coerce employees to hide their own beliefs. She said some workers might feel pressure to adopt Rollins' faith to fit in. The USDA said it is reviewing the decision and will decide whether to appeal.

The agency said it remains committed to a respectful workplace for all employees. The union said it will monitor compliance with the ruling. It said it will continue to fight for a secular workplace. The case is Rollins v.

National Federation of Federal Employees, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The judge issued a written opinion explaining her reasoning. The ruling does not impose any monetary penalty. It orders Rollins to comply with constitutional limits in future communications.

The employees said they hope the decision sends a message that government should not favor one religion. They said they want a workplace where everyone feels welcome. The USDA said it is considering all options, including an appeal. The agency said it believes the secretary's emails were lawful.

The judge's order is binding on Rollins and the USDA. It does not apply to other agencies, but it could influence future cases. The National Federation of Federal Employees has about 19,000 USDA members. The union said the ruling protects their right to a secular workplace.

The employees who sued said they are pleased with the decision. They said they hope the USDA will now respect the separation of church and state. The USDA did not say whether Rollins would continue to send holiday messages. The agency said it will follow the law as interpreted by the courts.

The judge said her ruling was based on the facts of this case. She said she applied existing Supreme Court precedents on the establishment clause. The case could be appealed to the Ninth Circuit. If it is, the appellate court would review the judge's decision.

The union said it will continue to represent its members in the dispute. It said it will oppose any appeal. The employees said they are grateful for the court's decision. They said they hope it will lead to a more inclusive workplace at USDA.

The USDA said it values its employees of all faiths. The agency said it will continue to communicate with workers in a lawful manner. The judge's ruling is a victory for the plaintiffs. It requires Rollins to stop sending religious messages through official channels.

The case highlights the importance of the establishment clause. It shows that government officials cannot use their office to promote religion. The employees said they hope the decision will encourage other agencies to respect religious diversity. They said no worker should feel pressured to adopt a faith.

The USDA said it is disappointed with the ruling. The agency said it believes the secretary's messages were appropriate and lawful. The judge said her decision was not about religion itself. She said it was about the government's role in promoting religion.

The union said the ruling is a reminder that federal workplaces must be neutral on religion. It said the decision protects all workers. The employees said they are glad the court agreed with them. They said they hope the USDA will now change its practices.

The USDA said it will review the decision and decide next steps. The agency said it remains focused on its mission to serve the American people.