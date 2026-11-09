Judge denies dismissal motion in Lindsay Clancy murder case, clearing path for retrial

A Massachusetts judge denied Lindsay Clancy's motion to dismiss murder charges in the deaths of her three children, ruling that a mistrial was necessary and a retrial does not violate double jeopardy.

A judge on Monday denied a motion to dismiss the murder case against Lindsay Clancy, potentially clearing the way for her to be retried next year in the deaths of her three young children.

The ruling came in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Clancy's defense team had asked the court to end the case based on an unusual argument that the judge should not have declared a mistrial in September when jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. They argued that the judge should have removed the one juror who favored conviction, then allowed jury deliberations to continue.

Also read Massachusetts Judge Clears Way for Retrial of Woman Accused of Killing Three Children

But Judge William Sullivan disagreed, saying he saw no other option than to declare a mistrial. Because the court concludes that there was manifest necessity for a mistrial based on the jury's deadlock, a retrial on the murder indictments does not violate Clancy's right not to be placed in double jeopardy, Sullivan wrote. A spokesperson for Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz declined to comment.

Clancy has never denied that she killed her three young children in 2023, but her lawyer has argued that Clancy had postpartum psychosis and was unable to control her behavior. Prosecutors have acknowledged that Clancy had mental health problems, but they said she acted deliberately and understood her actions were wrong.

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Prosecutors said they intend to retry Clancy, but they have not settled on whether they will pursue the same charges or opt for a reduced charge that might be more palatable for the jury. The next hearing is Nov. 16.

Judge Rejects Jury Interrogation Argument

In the motion to dismiss, one of Clancy's lawyers, Martin Weinberg, argued that the judge should have thoroughly interrogated jurors after the foreperson sent two notes saying the one juror who favored conviction was not following the court's instructions on reasonable doubt. Sullivan said that type of questioning is barred by law.

Because the secrecy of jury deliberations is a bedrock of our judicial system, any inquiry into the jury's deliberative process would improperly intrude into the jury's function, Sullivan wrote. The judge also said he did not believe the jury foreperson's claim that the holdout juror, identified in court papers by the pseudonym Juror Doe, was not following the law.

In context, the notes appear to express the foreperson's belief that Juror Doe must be refusing to follow the law because Juror Doe would not agree with the majority's view of the case, Sullivan wrote. Given that the jury unquestionably had reached an impasse, the Court did not and does not view the foreperson's notes as reliable evidence of Juror Doe's inability or refusal to deliberate or follow the law.

On Monday, Sullivan also denied prosecutors' request for a gag order while the case remains pending, to avoid influencing a future jury. Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington gave interviews during the trial, while prosecutors generally did not speak to reporters. Clancy's lawyers argued that it would amount to an unconstitutional restraint on speech.

Defense Motion to Preserve Records Denied

Sullivan also denied a defense motion to preserve certain records related to the first trial that potentially could have been used to further investigate the conduct of the juror who wanted to convict Clancy. In the Court's view, Clancy is not entitled to any of the materials sought in this motion, Sullivan wrote. The case has drawn widespread attention since the 2023 deaths of Clancy's three children. Clancy is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children.

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Her trial took place in Plymouth Superior Court, where she waited for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court during proceedings on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. The retrial, if it proceeds, would be one of the most closely watched criminal cases in Massachusetts. Defense attorneys are expected to continue to argue that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the deaths, a condition that could affect her legal responsibility.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, have maintained that Clancy acted with intent and knew her actions were wrong. The judge's ruling on Monday means the case will move forward, with a hearing scheduled for Nov. 16 to address next steps. The double jeopardy argument was a central focus of the defense motion. Clancy's team contended that the mistrial should not have been declared because the judge could have taken other steps, such as removing the holdout juror.

Sullivan rejected that reasoning, citing the need to protect jury deliberations from intrusion. The judge's decision also addressed the foreperson's notes in detail. Sullivan said the notes did not provide reliable evidence that Juror Doe was unable or unwilling to deliberate or follow the law. He noted that the jury had clearly reached an impasse, making a mistrial necessary.

Prosecutors have not yet indicated whether they will seek the same charges or a lesser charge. The decision could affect how the case is presented to a new jury. The defense has not said whether it will appeal the ruling. Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington has been vocal during the trial, giving interviews, while prosecutors have generally avoided speaking to reporters.

Gag Order Request Rejected by Court

The gag order request was aimed at preventing pretrial publicity that could influence a future jury. Sullivan denied that request, agreeing with the defense that it would be an unconstitutional restraint on speech. The defense also sought to preserve certain records from the first trial for further investigation into the conduct of the juror who favored conviction. Sullivan denied that motion as well, writing that Clancy is not entitled to any of the materials sought.

The next hearing on Nov. 16 will likely address scheduling and other pretrial matters. The retrial could begin next year if the case proceeds. The judge's ruling on Monday removes a major obstacle for prosecutors.