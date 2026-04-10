Judge Rules Pentagon in Violation of Press Access Order, DOD to Appeal

A U.S. District Judge has found the Department of Defense in violation of a previous court order regarding press access to the Pentagon, stemming from restrictive press policies. The DOD intends to appeal the ruling.

In a significant legal development, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman issued a ruling on Thursday, finding the Department of Defense ( DOD ) in non-compliance with a previous court order regarding press access to the Pentagon . This earlier order, delivered in March, specifically addressed and blocked crucial elements of the Pentagon 's recently implemented restrictive press policy and mandated the reinstatement of credentials for numerous reporters who had been impacted by the policy.

The court's persistence in upholding the freedom of the press and ensuring access to information is a testament to the importance of open communication in a democratic society and its impact on holding government institutions accountable. The heart of the matter lies in the Pentagon’s revised policies, which the court deemed unlawful despite their adjustments. \The original controversial policy, put into effect in October, stipulated that Pentagon reporters were required to sign a document agreeing to pre-publication approval of all information gathered, even information deemed unclassified. This clause caused significant friction, with many news organizations, including prominent outlets such as HuffPost, refusing to comply with the mandated terms. These media entities found the directive to be an encroachment upon journalistic independence and an attempt to control the flow of information. The consequences of non-compliance were severe, with reporters who declined to sign the document being denied daily access to the Pentagon building. Following the initial March court decision that overturned significant portions of the press policy, the DOD responded by issuing an updated policy. However, this revised version included measures such as relocating media offices from their previous locations within the Pentagon. The DOD's decision to appeal this ruling shows the continuing importance of this case. \Judge Friedman's ruling explicitly stated that the DOD's revised policy remained unlawful, highlighting the Pentagon's continuing violation of the original court order. Friedman expressed strong disapproval of the DOD's actions, stating, “The department cannot simply reinstate an unlawful policy under the guise of taking ‘new’ action and expect the court to look the other way.” This sharp rebuke underscored the court’s determination to ensure adherence to legal directives and protect press freedoms. In response to the court's decision, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell posted on X indicating the DOD's intention to appeal the ruling. The DOD's pursuit of an appeal signifies its commitment to its press policy and its opposition to the court's stance. This legal battle underlines the ongoing tension between the DOD's efforts to manage and control information dissemination and the press's responsibility to report freely and independently, especially regarding matters of national security and defense. The court's consistent stance reinforces the essential role of the press in holding government accountable and providing the public with unbiased reporting





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Pentagon Press Access First Amendment DOD Court Ruling

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