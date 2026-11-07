Judge Reyes Appoints Jessie Liu to Investigate Government Misconduct Claims

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes intends to appoint former D.C. U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu as special master to investigate claims that the Trump administration misled officials regarding the East Potomac Golf Course renovation. This inquiry aims to determine if Justice Department attorneys violated ethics rules or concealed the true scope of tree removal and construction plans.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes has announced her intention to appoint Jessie Liu, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, to serve as a special master in a high-stakes lawsuit challenging the renovation of a historic public golf course in the nation's capital. Liu, who prosecuted some of the most prominent cases during the Russia investigation, will examine whether federal officials and lawyers from the Department of Justice misled the court regarding the scope of the project led by the Trump administration.

Investigating Allegations of Misleading Officials

Jessie Liu's primary mandate will be to determine if officials within the Interior Department, the National Park Service, and the Justice Department violated ethics rules or provided false information during the litigation process. The investigation stems from a lawsuit initiated in February by the D.C. Preservation League and two individual golfers, who argue that the government has been deceptive about its plans for the East Potomac Golf Course and the surrounding parkland along the Potomac River.

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Dispute Over Tree Removal and Construction Plans

Republican administration officials intend to close the East Potomac Golf Course and park on Nov. 15 to construct a world-class, championship-level facility capable of hosting major events. However, Judge Ana Reyes, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, is investigating whether these plans were hidden from the court. The judge previously rejected motions from plaintiffs to intervene, stating she trusted government attorneys, but changed course after hearing conflicting accounts regarding the extent of the renovation.

Conflict Between Presidential Posts and Legal Testimony

The tension escalated after President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social starting Oct. 18, confirming that the park would close for 15 months for construction, with work expected to begin Nov. 15. These posts created a difficult situation in subsequent hearings, as administration officials could not confirm the existence of the plans under questioning from the judge. The Justice Department eventually filed notice on Oct. 28 that the plans were indeed real, contradicting previous assurances provided by government attorneys.

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Procedural Steps and Legal Consequences

An injunction issued last month by Judge Reyes temporarily bars the government from removing or damaging any additional trees on the course and requires a 10-day written notice before making any irreparable modifications to the property. Reyes ordered a formal hearing on Oct. 30 to address the government's conduct, and she is now giving each side a chance to be heard in writing by Friday, which is the date of the next scheduled court hearing in the dispute regarding the appointment of the special master.

Impact on Legal Proceedings and Ethics

Legal experts note that Judge Ana Reyes is using this mechanism to narrow the complex issues without holding lengthy hearings. David Super, a law professor at Georgetown University Law Center, explained that a formal investigation by a judge can be a precursor to holding someone in contempt of court. The special master will help resolve conflicting accounts about who initiated tree-cutting operations early last month in defiance of court assurances.