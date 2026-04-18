Judge Rejects Bayer's Bid to Halt Johnson & Johnson's Prostate Cancer Drug Advertising

A U.S. judge has denied Bayer's request for an injunction against Johnson & Johnson, ruling that the company's advertising for its prostate cancer drug Erleada, which claimed a significant reduction in mortality risk, was not demonstrably false or misleading. Bayer had accused Johnson & Johnson of false advertising, citing concerns about study methodology and off-label use of its own drug, Nubeqa. The court found Johnson & Johnson's claims accurately represented its study's conclusions and that Bayer did not prove significant methodological errors.

A United States judge has denied Bayer AG's bid to halt Johnson & Johnson 's advertising campaign for its prostate cancer drug Erleada . Bayer had argued that Johnson & Johnson 's claims of a 51 percent reduction in the risk of death for patients treated with Erleada compared to Bayer 's Nubeqa constituted false advertising and would cause irreparable harm. U.S.

District Judge Dale Ho in Manhattan, in a decision released Friday night, found that Bayer had not demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of its claims. The judge stated that Johnson & Johnson's campaign accurately reflected the conclusions of its study, and Bayer failed to identify significant methodological flaws that would render the claims materially false or misleading. The judge's 41-page ruling emphasized that the methodological choices made in the study were consistent with the practices of the relevant scientific community. Bayer had contended that Johnson & Johnson's comparison was unreliable because a majority of Nubeqa patients received the drug for off-label uses. Furthermore, Bayer argued that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had not approved Johnson & Johnson's retrospective, real-world analysis as a substitute for traditional clinical trials. Bayer's lawsuit, filed on February 23, accused Johnson & Johnson of making unsubstantiated claims based on testing that allegedly adhered to rigorous FDA standards. Despite the ruling, Bayer maintains its belief in the strength of its false advertising claims and anticipates a further court determination on the case's substance. Prostate cancer remains a significant health concern in the United States, with an estimated 313,780 men diagnosed and 35,770 deaths in 2025, according to the National Cancer Institute. The financial stakes are substantial, with Nubeqa sales reaching 2.39 billion euros (US$2.81 billion) in 2025, and Erleada generating $3.57 billion in sales during the same year. Bayer spokeswoman Sue Ann Pentecost indicated that the company remains committed to pursuing its case, looking forward to a full adjudication on the merits





BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bayer Johnson & Johnson Erleada Nubeqa Prostate Cancer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate Rejects War Powers Resolution Against Iran Amidst Economic ConcernsDespite rising inflation and economic instability affecting working Americans, the Senate has narrowly rejected a resolution to end the war on Iran. The vote, largely along party lines, highlights a lack of checks on President Trump's war powers and adds to uncertainty surrounding the conflict and its economic fallout, including spiked gas prices.

Read more »

Assembly of First Nations head rejects RCMP 'regret' for secret Indigenous surveillance programThe head of the Assembly of First Nations is rejecting the RCMP's recent statement of regret for a secret surveillance program that targeted hundreds of Indigenous people. Such statements are 'not a sufficient response,' Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says in a letter to the prime minister.

Read more »

U.S. Senate rejects effort to halt arms sales to IsraelMore than three dozen Democrats supported an effort by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday to block arms sales to Israel.

Read more »

House Narrowly Rejects Resolution to End Iran WarThe House of Representatives narrowly rejected a resolution to end the Iran war by a single vote, 213-214, with one member voting present. The vote saw unified opposition from Republicans, with two exceptions, and largely unified support from Democrats, with one notable defection.

Read more »

Trump Rages Against Judge Over White House Ballroom Construction HaltFormer President Donald Trump launched a prolonged, vitriolic attack on U.S. District Judge Richard Leon on Truth Social, criticizing the judge's decision to halt construction of a planned White House ballroom. Trump accused the judge of being a "Trump Hating Judge" and lamented that taxpayers, rather than donors, would now potentially fund the project, which he described as a "GIFT" vital for national security. He also attacked the National Trust for Historic Preservation for filing the lawsuit.

Read more »

U.S. judge rejects Bayer bid to block Johnson & Johnson prostate cancer drug claimsA U.S. judge has rejected Bayer’s request for an injunction to block Johnson & Johnson’s alleged false advertising that its multibillion-dollar drug cuts the risk of death from prostate cancer in half.

Read more »