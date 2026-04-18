Judge Likely to Block Nexstar-Tegna Merger, Citing Consumer Harm and Monopolistic Concerns

U.S. District Court Judge Troy L. Nunley has signaled he will likely block the proposed merger between Nexstar Media Group and Tegna Inc., agreeing with state attorneys general and DirecTV that the deal would harm consumers and journalism. The ruling addresses concerns over increased prices, stifled local news, and potential antitrust violations arising from the creation of a media giant that would control numerous local network affiliates.

In a significant development impacting the media landscape and consumer costs , U.S. District Court Chief Judge Troy L. Nunley has issued a ruling that is likely to block the proposed merger between Nexstar Media Group and Tegna Inc. The decision, made late Friday afternoon, supports the legal efforts of eight state attorneys general and DirecTV, who have argued that the consolidation would lead to detrimental consequences for the public.

This ruling follows an earlier emergency order by Judge Nunley that temporarily halted the deal for three weeks. Arguments were heard on April 7th regarding the extension of this block, pending the resolution of the lawsuit filed by the coalition of state officials and the satellite television provider. The merger, which had received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), would have created a media behemoth owning an extensive network of 265 television stations across 44 states and the District of Columbia. A substantial portion of these stations are local affiliates of the four major national networks: ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, including the attorneys general and DirecTV, have raised serious concerns that the combined entity would inevitably result in higher prices for consumers for television services. Furthermore, they contend that the merger would stifle local journalism, diminishing the quality and availability of news coverage in communities, and potentially violate federal antitrust laws designed to prevent monopolistic practices. Nexstar's defense, as presented to the court, emphasized that the deal had already undergone review and received clearance from both the FCC and the Department of Justice. Their legal team argued that the FCC's approval included commitments from Nexstar to enhance, not reduce, local journalism and programming. The merger's necessity for approval from the Trump administration's FCC stemmed from the need to waive existing regulations that restrict the number of local stations a single company can control. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr had previously stated that Nexstar had agreed to sell off six of its stations as part of the approval process. However, Judge Nunley's order highlighted a critical point of contention: the merger would empower Nexstar to own two or even three of the major network affiliates in 31 local television markets. This concentration of power, the judge noted, would place multichannel video programming distributors like DirecTV in a position where they would be compelled to accept Nexstar's demands for increased broadcast fees. Failure to do so could lead to subscribers losing access to popular programming, such as Sunday NFL football games, illustrating a direct link between the media consolidation and potential consumer harm. The broader economic implications of such mergers, where corporate interests may overshadow public access and affordability, are a recurring theme as working Americans face increasing financial pressures from rising costs and economic uncertainty





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