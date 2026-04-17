Judge Halts Above-Ground Construction of Trump's White House Ballroom Project Amid National Security Concerns

A federal judge has issued a ruling preventing above-ground construction of President Donald Trump's ambitious $400 million White House ballroom project. While below-ground work for national security facilities is permitted, the President has expressed strong disapproval, labeling the decision unlawful and ambiguous, and citing numerous high-security elements that would be compromised. The ruling comes after an appeals court requested clarification on the national security implications of a prior construction halt.

President Donald Trump reacted with predictable outrage on Thursday following a federal judge's order to block above-ground construction on his $400 million White House ballroom initiative. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon 's decision, while still permitting below-ground construction for essential national security facilities, stems from an appeals court's request for further clarification on his earlier ruling.

The court had sought to understand if a complete halt to construction would indeed jeopardize national security. Despite the partial allowance for underground work, President Trump vehemently denounced the new ruling, characterizing it as both unlawful and ambiguous. He further elaborated on the specific national security components purportedly being constructed or integrated underground. These include, according to the President's statements, bomb shelters, a state-of-the-art hospital and medical facilities, protective partitioning, top-secret military installations, structures, and equipment, protective missile-resistant steel, columns, roofs, and beams, drone-proof ceilings and roofs, military-grade venting, and bullet, ballistic, and blast-proof glass. President Trump asserted that the underground portion is intrinsically connected to and serves the needs of the upper portion of the project. The East Wing of the White House underwent demolition last fall to accommodate the expansive ballroom, which is designed to significantly overshadow the residential sections of the building. Expressing his frustration on Truth Social, the President declared, 'Too much hard work, time, and money spent in order that a Judge can claim that he ruled against ‘DONALD TRUMP,’ something which I have gotten very used to, BUT WILL NOT ACCEPT!' The National Trust for Historic Preservation welcomed Thursday's ruling. The organization had initiated the lawsuit challenging the ballroom project, acting on behalf of board member Alison Hoagland. President Trump, in a characteristic move, disparaged Hoagland, referring to her as 'a woman walking her dog,' an apparent jab at her stated concern that the construction project disrupted public enjoyment of the surrounding area





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump White House Ballroom Judge Richard Leon National Security Construction Halt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's Budget Director Defends White House Plan For Massive Boost In Military SpendingPresident Donald Trump’s budget director is telling Congress that it'll take a massive upfront investment to ramp up U.S. weapons production and build more ships, planes and drones.

Read more »

– Why the White House urges swift CLARITY Act passageTrump's crypto advisor, Patrick Witt, warned that the U.S risk losing crypto market dominance to offshore players without CLARITY Act passage

Read more »

Trump rails against court decision that once again stalls his White House ballroom projectDonald Trump railed against a U.S. federal judge’s decision on Thursday that continues to block above-ground construction of a US$400M White House ballroom.

Read more »

Trump rails against court decision that once again stalls his White House ballroom projectNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Trump’s White House ballroom project hits another snagDonald Trump railed against a U.S. federal judge’s decision on Thursday that continues to block above-ground construction of a US$400M White House ballroom.

Read more »

Trump rails against latest court decision on stalled White House ballroom projectU.S. President Donald Trump railed against a federal judge's decision on Thursday that continues to block above-ground construction of a $400-million US White House ballroom, allowing only below-ground work on a bunker and other 'national security facilities' at the site.

Read more »