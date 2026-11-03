Judge Dissolves Halle Berry Restraint Order in Maceo Custody Dispute

Superior Court Judge Shelley Kaufman lifted the restraining order against Olivier Martinez. The ruling grants him primary custody of Maceo Berry, ending a temporary barrier.

Superior Court Judge Shelley Kaufman has officially dissolved the temporary restraining order filed against actor Olivier Martinez by his ex-wife, actress Halle Berry. This legal decision concludes a recent dispute regarding domestic safety measures that had been in place between the former couple. The ruling was issued in Los Angeles, California, following a review of the evidence presented by both legal teams. The court found that Martinez did not meet the necessary burden of proof required to maintain the protective order. This development marks a significant shift in the ongoing custody battle involving the pair and their son.

Legal Ruling and Custody Terms Defined

The judge granted Olivier Martinez primary physical custody of the couple's thirteen-year-old son, Maceo. This arrangement alters the previous status quo, giving Berry visitation rights on Mondays and Tuesdays. Additionally, she is permitted to spend alternating weekends with her son each month. Berry's attorney, Marina Beck, stated that the sixty-year-old actor is extremely pleased with this outcome from the court. Beck noted that Berry remains determined to focus on the well-being and best interests of her family moving forward.

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During the proceedings, Judge Kaufman evaluated the request to make a domestic violence restraining order permanent. The Los Angeles Times reported that the judge found the evidence provided by Martinez insufficient to sustain the applicable burden of proof. Consequently, the court removed the temporary restrictions that had been imposed on Martinez. This legal maneuvering is part of a broader, complex history between the two actors regarding their parental responsibilities.

Stakeholder Positions and Allegations

Olivier Martinez sought the restraining order after alleging that Halle Berry physically abused their son, Maceo. He claimed that on September 26, Berry jumped on their son, put her hands around his neck, and choked him. Berry's lawyer Marina Beck denied these allegations entirely, calling the filing meritless and deliberately misleading. Beck cited voluminous evidence showing that Martinez repeatedly violated previous court orders and interfered with therapeutic interventions for the child.

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Marina Beck further argued that Martinez has a well-documented history of erratic, possessive, and violent behavior. She stated that Berry is accustomed to this conduct but is saddened by the current accusations. Beck emphasized that Berry will not allow these actions to deter her from fighting for Maceo's best interests. Martinez's legal team described the final decision as a child-focused result intended to protect the minor child. They stated that Martinez values Maceo above his own mental health and that the court order fosters the child's well-being.

Additional claims in the legal filings suggest that Martinez accuses Berry of turning their son against him. Berry reportedly wrote that Martinez attempts to align Maceo with him against her in various areas of the child's life. She claimed Maceo often returns from Martinez's care angry and combative about private issues discussed between the parents. These allegations highlight the deep personal conflicts complicating their co-parenting arrangement.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The legal turmoil stems from a relationship that began in 2013. Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry welcomed their son, Maceo, three months after their wedding. However, the couple separated by October 2015 after only two years of marriage. Their divorce was finally finalized in August 2023 following an eight-year legal battle. During the finalization, they agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their son.

Previously, in August 2023, the court had established a custody agreement where both parents shared joint legal and physical custody. Halle Berry had been reinstated as the tie-breaking authority under that agreement. She also requested that Martinez attend their court-ordered therapy sessions. The recent dissolution of the restraining order allows Berry to seek the restoration of her former custody agreement. She continues to advocate for therapeutic interventions and stable routines for Maceo as the legal process evolves.