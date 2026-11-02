Judge dismisses complaint against 2 ex-FBI officials accused of lying to Congress about Hunter Biden laptop

A federal judge dismissed a criminal complaint against two former FBI officials accused of misleading Congress about their involvement in investigating a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

In a recent development, a judge dismissed a criminal complaint against two former FBI officials accused of lying to Congress about a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

The laptop was reported to have been dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019 by Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden. The investigation into the laptop was opened hours after U.S. President Donald Trump gave an election security speech last July, and it was mandated by FBI Director Kash Patel.

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Former FBI Officials Accused Of Lying To Congress

The case accused the two former FBI officials of misleading Congress in 2023 about their involvement in investigating the laptop and efforts to link the investigation to Russian disinformation. The Justice Department's case noted that the two former FBI officials, Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides, had given lawmakers in 2020 a "defensive briefing" that Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have said was used to undermine their investigation into the Biden administration.

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Despite the dismissal of the criminal complaint, the Justice Department may still have an opportunity to pursue a grand jury indictment against the two former officials. The judge's ruling represents an unmistakable setback for the Justice Department, particularly given the difficulty it has had in persuading grand juries in the nation's capital to return indictments in politically charged prosecutions like this one.

The case has sparked longstanding grievances by former President Trump and his Republican allies that the FBI attempted to suppress information during the 2020 presidential campaign that was seen as potentially harmful to the Biden family. Hunter Biden's involvement in the investigation into the laptop has been a subject of controversy, and his arrival for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in February 2024 was widely reported.

Justice Department Faces Setback In Political Prosecution

The laptop investigation is just one of several high-profile cases involving the FBI and allegations of political bias. The dismissal of the criminal complaint against the two former FBI officials is a significant development in this case and highlights the challenges the Justice Department faces in pursuing politically charged prosecutions.

As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen what new developments may arise and how this case may ultimately impact the public's perception of the FBI's role in the 2020 presidential election. The Justice Department's handling of the case has been subject to scrutiny, with some criticizing the decision to charge the case through a criminal complaint rather than an indictment.

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Judge Questions Charging Method In High Profile Case

The judge's concerns about the case were apparent almost immediately, when he raised questions about why the Justice Department had charged the case through a criminal complaint rather than an indictment that requires a grand jury's approval. The case has sparked debate about the FBI's role in the 2020 presidential election and allegations of political bias.

The dismissal of the criminal complaint does not necessarily mean that the case is closed, and it remains to be seen what new developments may arise in the coming days and weeks.