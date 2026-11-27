A B.C. Supreme Court judge determines whether the Steven Galloway defamation trial proceeds or pauses for a contempt hearing involving his accuser, A.B.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge in Vancouver is set to determine whether the defamation trial of author Steven Galloway will conclude on schedule or be delayed to the following year. The decision hinges on a pending contempt application involving A.B., the woman who accused Galloway of rape, who has failed to comply with a court order to attend discovery examinations. Galloway is pursuing legal action against his accuser and three additional defendants for statements made between 2015 and 2018 that he claims damaged his reputation and career.

Contempt Hearing Complicates Trial Schedule

Justice Neena Sharma must now decide if the proceedings for Steven Galloway's lawsuit should wrap up this week as originally planned or be put over to next year to resolve the contempt issue. The trial was poised to conclude after lawyers for Galloway and the defendants closed their cases, but a request to reopen the defense case created significant uncertainty. A.B.'s legal counsel, Arden Beddoes, sought to extend the trial timeline to allow time for a psychiatric expert report regarding his client's risk of suicide to be completed. This development prompted sharp questioning from Justice Sharma, who challenged the defense strategy given that the case had already formally closed.

Also read Lawyers Challenge Steven Galloway's Claim He Can Never Write Again

Legal Arguments Over Evidence and Timing

The legal teams presented conflicting views on the appropriate timing for introducing new evidence and addressing the contempt matter. Justice Sharma criticized the defense for changing its position on a fundamental issue at the close of submissions, noting that Arden Beddoes had not raised the need for additional psychiatric evidence when he initially announced the closing of his client's case. Beddoes argued that it was his duty to ensure his client could present evidence regarding her suicidality and that withholding this information would cause severe prejudice to A.B. He maintained that the contempt application was understood to be part of the broader trial proceedings and that his client's mental health risks required immediate judicial consideration before the trial could end.

Conversely, Daniel Burnett, the lawyer representing Steven Galloway, asserted that the defense was making unfair assumptions about how the court would handle the contempt application. Burnett stated that he had clearly informed the court at the start of the trial that his client would seek a negative inference due to A.B.'s absence and file a contempt application for her failure to sit for a discovery examination. He explained that the court had expressed reservations about hearing the contempt application as part of the main trial, leaving the issue unresolved. Burnett emphasized that from the moment the court signaled its hesitation, no party should have assumed the contempt matter would be integrated into the final trial proceedings without a specific ruling.

Advertisement

Historical Context and Non-Compliance Issues

Justice Sharma highlighted that A.B.'s non-attendance at the trial has been a persistent and significant problem throughout the years-long legal proceedings initiated by Steven Galloway in 2018. The judge noted that she had not received any firsthand evidence from A.B. since an affidavit was filed in 2021, despite the ongoing relevance of her mental health claims. The legal disputes are rooted in an investigation by a retired judge hired by the University of B.C., where Galloway served as the chair of creative writing. That investigation found the rape and assault allegations against Galloway to be unsubstantiated, yet Galloway was terminated from his position at the university. Galloway has testified that the aftermath of these events destroyed his career, prompting his current lawsuit for millions in damages.

Galloway is seeking not only substantial financial compensation but also an explicit judicial finding that the rape and assault allegations are false. Several individuals originally named as defendants in the lawsuit had already settled with Galloway and issued public apologies prior to the start of the trial. The remaining defendants, including A.B., are contesting the claims, with Galloway's legal team arguing that their continued refusal to engage in the discovery process undermines the fairness of the proceedings. The contempt application remains a critical procedural hurdle that must be resolved before any final judgment on the defamation claims can be rendered.

Implications for Legal Precedent and Outcome

The outcome of this hearing will likely set important precedents for how courts handle contempt applications in high-profile defamation cases involving sensitive personal allegations. If Justice Sharma decides to pause the trial, the proceedings for Steven Galloway will extend into next year, allowing time for the contempt matter and the psychiatric evaluation to be fully addressed. A decision to proceed without delay could result in a verdict based solely on the evidence presented by Galloway and the other defendants, potentially leading to a default judgment in favor of the plaintiff. The legal community is closely watching how the B.C. Supreme Court balances the need for judicial efficiency with the rights of parties to present comprehensive evidence in cases involving serious reputational harm.

The case also underscores the complex intersection of defamation law, criminal allegations, and mental health considerations in modern litigation. Galloway's pursuit of an explicit judicial finding that the allegations are false is a significant aspect of his lawsuit, as it aims to clear his name publicly and legally. The involvement of multiple defendants and the ongoing legal battles highlight the deep divisions and lasting impacts of the initial accusations. As the trial approaches this critical juncture, the decisions made by Justice Sharma will shape not only the immediate future of the case but also the broader understanding of accountability and legal recourse in cases involving public figures and serious accusations.