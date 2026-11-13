Judge Bars Rumors in Steven Galloway Defamation Trial at UBC

Justice Neena Sharma restricts University of British Columbia testimony in the Steven Galloway defamation lawsuit, excluding rumors and innuendo from Gage Averill's account.

Justice Neena Sharma has issued a strict directive regarding the scope of testimony in the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by author Steven Galloway against the University of British Columbia and related parties. The judge explicitly warned that any statements offered by University of British Columbia official Gage Averill must not include rumors or innuendo concerning Galloway's character.

Judge Limits Inadmissible Testimony

Justice Neena Sharma stated that potentially inadmissible and prejudicial evidence could emerge during the afternoon testimony of Gage Averill, who served as the dean of arts at the time of the controversy. The judicial caution aims to prevent the trial court from being influenced by unverified gossip regarding author Steven Galloway, ensuring that only factual and relevant evidence is considered. This ruling directly impacts how Gage Averill must frame his recollections of the events surrounding the 2015 suspension.

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Background of the 2015 Suspension

The legal proceedings stem from actions taken in 2015 when author Steven Galloway was suspended from the University of British Columbia amid unproven allegations of sexual assault. The accusations were made by a former student, identified in court documents as A.B., with whom Galloway had previously engaged in an affair. Galloway maintains that the allegations spread by A.B. and others are false and have severely damaged his professional reputation as a writer.

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Legal Compulsion and Defense Strategy

Gage Averill, now the provost of the University of British Columbia, was legally compelled to testify at the trial via a subpoena after initially not appearing voluntarily. Sydney Gomez, the legal representative for A.B., argued that the factors leading the university to publish a statement about Galloway's suspension were of fundamental importance to her client's defense. However, A.B. is not currently testifying and is not explicitly defending her allegations as true within this specific defamation proceeding.

Impact on Career and Future Proceedings

Author Steven Galloway contends that the defamation surrounding the 2015 incident effectively ended his writing career, prompting his lawsuit against the university and the accuser. The court must now determine the validity of these claims while adhering to Justice Neena Sharma's guidelines on evidence admissibility. This report by Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press, was first published on November 13, 2026, marking a significant development in the long-running legal battle.