Judge accepts Antonio Brown guilty plea to reduced charge in Miami shooting case

Former NFL star Antonio Brown pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm and was sentenced to three years of probation, avoiding prison time in a 2025 Miami shooting case.

Former NFL star Antonio Brown pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with a 2025 shooting outside a celebrity boxing match in Miami.

Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez accepted the plea and sentenced Brown to three years of probation. The plea to the reduced charge, entered in state court in Miami, allows the All-Pro wide receiver to avoid prison time. He had initially been charged with attempted murder. Brown had faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted on the original charge.

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Probation Conditions And Firearm Ban

As part of the probation, Brown must attend weekly counseling sessions and cannot possess a firearm, among other conditions. He would not have any criminal conviction under the plea. He could seek early termination of probation at about the halfway mark of the sentence so long as all terms are met. Police say Brown grabbed a handgun from a security staffer at the event and fired two shots at a man he had been in a fistfight with earlier.

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Brown has maintained he was defending himself from an attack as others were trying to steal jewelry from him. Florida's Stand Your Ground law allows people who believe they face death or serious injury to use deadly force to defend themselves without a duty to retreat. The 38-year-old was extradited in November 2025 from Dubai, where he has business interests. The extradition followed an arrest warrant on the attempted murder charge issued in June of the same year.

Brown appeared in court at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, according to a court file photo from the Miami Herald via AP. Brown spent 12 years in the NFL, most of it with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 under quarterback Tom Brady.

Career Ending Incident And Legal History

The following season, Brown effectively ended his career when he inexplicably took off his jersey, shoulder pads and gloves and ran off the field during a game. The Buccaneers released him after the incident. Brown has dealt with other legal problems in recent years. He previously was accused of battery on a moving truck driver, faced several domestic violence charges, failure to pay child support and other incidents.

The sentencing brings an end to the criminal case in Miami without prison time for Brown.