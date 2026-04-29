Juan Soto's Two-Run Homer Leads Mets to 8-0 Victory Over Nationals

Juan Soto hit a two-run home run to cap a seven-run fourth inning, helping the New York Mets secure an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals. Bo Bichette also homered, and Clay Holmes combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as the Mets won for only the third time in 18 games. Soto has been dealing with left forearm tightness but remains a key offensive threat for New York.

New York Mets ' Juan Soto , 22, was captured spitting out a seed as he crossed home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at Citi Field in New York.

The Mets dominated the Nationals with an 8-0 victory, marking only their third win in the last 18 games. Soto's home run capped a seven-run fourth inning, providing a much-needed offensive boost for the struggling team. Before the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Soto had been dealing with left forearm tightness, though an MRI confirmed no serious issues.

Despite the discomfort, Soto has been playing as the designated hitter in all six games since returning from a right calf strain. This was Soto's second home run of the season and his first since the calf injury sidelined him for 15 games. In the second year of his record $765 million contract, the star slugger experienced tightness while throwing prior to games on Friday and Sunday.

Bo Bichette also contributed to the Mets' victory with a leadoff homer against Zack Littell and a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. The Mets' fourth inning was their most productive of the season, scoring seven runs. Before this game, New York had only managed four runs in a three-game sweep by the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. The team entered the game last in the majors in both runs and OPS.

A crucial break came in the fourth inning when Marcus Semien's bases-loaded grounder to third skipped under Jorbit Vivas' glove, resulting in a two-base error that allowed MJ Melendez and Mark Vientos to score. On the mound, Clay Holmes delivered a strong performance, allowing just three hits and striking out six over six innings, lowering his ERA to 1.75. Tobias Myers pitched two scoreless innings, and Craig Kimbrel struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth.

The Mets became the last team in the league to face a divisional opponent, having played their first 28 games against teams from the NL Central, NL West, and interleague opponents. The Nationals will send RHP Cade Cavalli to the mound in the next game, while the Mets will counter with LHP David Peterson, who returns to the rotation after spending 10 days in the bullpen





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