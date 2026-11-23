Seamus Mac Gorain of JPMorgan Asset Management warns sovereign bond yields will remain elevated due to AI-driven supply pressures and government borrowing until after 2027.

Seamus Mac Gorain, the head of global rates at JPMorgan Asset Management, states that sovereign bond yields are unlikely to decline significantly from their current elevated levels until the massive wave of debt financing for artificial intelligence projects begins to recede. The investment manager identifies the ongoing supply-demand imbalance in fixed-income markets as the primary driver preventing a sustained bond rally, noting that structural shifts in borrowing patterns are reshaping market dynamics.

AI Investment Driving Bond Supply Pressures

Mac Gorain explains that the core challenge facing bond markets is a fundamental change in the supply-demand balance. While a retreat in energy prices could assist in easing inflation and providing some relief to bond prices, any significant upward movement in bond valuations is likely to be capped by three persistent forces. These include heavy government borrowing, massive corporate issuance funded by the artificial intelligence boom, and central banks continuing to pare back their crisis-era portfolio holdings.

Also read Robert Pattinson cast as next James Bond, speculation begins on Bond woman

Among these supply-side drivers, the pace of sales by hyperscalers and other technology firms represents the variable most likely to shift over time. However, Mac Gorain warns that this slowdown in issuance is not expected to occur until after 2027. In the interim, the artificial intelligence buildout continues to exert upward pressure on both demand and inflation. This dynamic bolsters the case for maintaining higher interest rates, especially as the broad-based productivity gains from these investments have yet to be widely felt across the economy.

Treasury Yields and Market Volatility Context

Government bonds experienced a rally late last week, benefiting from investors seeking safe-haven assets and a slight reduction in rate hike expectations. This movement occurred as global equity markets slumped on growing concerns regarding the sustainability of the artificial intelligence investment boom. The subsequent uncertainty led to US Treasuries edging lower early Monday during European cash trading, as signs emerged that global equity markets might be stabilizing after recent volatility.

Advertisement

Mac Gorain characterizes the current environment as the worst, or perhaps the close to the worst, period for bond markets regarding artificial intelligence-related supply shocks. He notes that while hyperscalers are likely to continue tapping capital markets next year, they may shift toward borrowing for shorter periods. Eventually, issuance is expected to fall as these tech giants turn positive on cash flows, but this transition will take considerable time to materialize.

Future Yield Predictions and Fiscal Policies

This year's selloff has pushed the 10-year Treasury yield up to 5%, a level reached only for the second time since 2007. JPMorgan Asset Management views this specific yield level as strategically attractive for investors. Mac Gorain forecasts that the yield will remain stuck between 4.5% and 5.25% until the supply-demand dynamics tilt in favor of borrowers. He asserts that even a move to the bottom end of this range would represent a pretty good return for fixed-income holders.

The likelihood of governments significantly reining in their borrowing seems remote in the near future. A report from the OECD earlier this year predicted that sovereign bond issuance would reach a record $18 trillion in 2026. Mac Gorain acknowledges that market turbulence in response to past policy missteps has made politicians in the UK more cautious about borrowing. Additionally, there is a growing realization in France that the government must rein in its budget deficit to restore market confidence.

Central Bank Policies and European Outlook

Central banks continue to shrink their balance sheets through quantitative tightening, forcing markets to absorb a larger share of newly issued bonds. While the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have both slowed this process this year, the European Central Bank has maintained the same aggressive pace. Mac Gorain suggests this approach could change, given that Europe has benefited less from the surge in artificial intelligence-related spending while simultaneously paying the price in higher borrowing costs.

Advertisement

The upcoming change in European Central Bank leadership could serve as a catalyst for a slower pace of quantitative tightening. Mac Gorain indicates that the bond market is sending a clear message to France that fiscal policy needs to be tighter, a signal that will likely get through despite what he describes as a quite a volatile journey. Consequently, JPMorgan Asset Management is currently staying away from French debt, preferring Italian debt, which was dragged lower by the selloff that sent the French-German spread ballooning to its widest level in 15 years.