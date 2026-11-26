Joshua Bryant, 29, of Ontario, was sentenced to 4.5 years in custody and a 10-year firearms prohibition after pleading guilty to smuggling 15 kilograms of methamphetamine from Canada to New Zealand through Vancouver International Airport.

Joshua Bryant has been sentenced to 4.5 years in custody after pleading guilty to charges related to the attempted smuggling of a significant quantity of methamphetamine from Canada to New Zealand.

The British Columbia authorities announced the sentencing details on Thursday, confirming that the 29-year-old was caught attempting to transport 15 kilograms of the controlled substance. Bryant is an Ontario man, according to the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region. His arrest followed an investigation that began on August 29, 2024, at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Federal Policing Pacific Region initiated its investigation on August 29, 2024.

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Methamphetamine Discovery at Vancouver Airport

The operation began when Canada Border Services Agency officers intercepted Bryant at Vancouver International Airport. Upon inspection of his checked luggage, border services officers discovered the hidden narcotics, which weighed exactly 15 kilograms. This discovery was the pivotal moment that halted the transnational drug trafficking plan. The substantial amount of methamphetamine intended for export posed a severe threat to public safety in the destination country.

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The interception demonstrated the rigorous screening protocols in place at major Canadian international hubs. Bryant appeared in Richmond provincial court earlier this year to address the criminal charges against him. In April, he entered a guilty plea for importing or exporting controlled substances as well as possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. The court accepted these pleas, leading directly to the sentencing phase later in the year.

Bryant Sentenced to Four and a Half Years

On November 20, the judge handed down the final judgment. In addition to the 4.5 years of custody, the court imposed a strict 10-year firearms prohibition on Bryant. These penalties reflect the severity of the offense and the international nature of the attempted crime. Law enforcement officials emphasized the collaborative nature of the investigation that led to Bryant's arrest.

Ana Maria Coutu, the director of the Canada Border Services Agency at Vancouver International Airport, issued a statement regarding the successful seizure. She highlighted the ongoing daily efforts of border services officers to combat transnational crimes. Coutu stated that the seizure stopped a significant amount of methamphetamine from endangering communities in New Zealand. She noted that the operation also prevented criminals from profiting from the illegal drug trade.

The director affirmed that working alongside the RCMP allows authorities to disrupt cross-border drug trafficking effectively. Coutu said in a news release that CBSA border services officers are working with enforcement partners every day to combat transnational crimes. She added that the seizure at the Vancouver International Airport stopped a significant amount of methamphetamine from endangering communities in New Zealand and prevented criminals from profiting from it.

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Authorities Disrupt Cross-Border Drug Trafficking

She stated that working alongside the RCMP, authorities are disrupting cross-border drug trafficking and protecting communities not just in Canada but also abroad. The arrest and subsequent sentencing have immediate implications for public safety in both Canada and New Zealand. By removing 15 kilograms of methamphetamine from circulation, law enforcement agencies successfully mitigated the potential harm this quantity of drugs could have caused. The action served as a deterrent to other individuals considering similar smuggling routes.

The case underscores the vigilance required at international borders to prevent illegal substances from entering foreign jurisdictions. Authorities continue to monitor and enforce strict regulations to protect communities not just in Canada but also abroad. This outcome reinforces the commitment of both the RCMP and CBSA to joint enforcement operations. The sentencing was announced by B.C. authorities on Thursday.

Police say the investigation and prosecution reflect the seriousness of attempting to export large quantities of controlled substances through Canadian airports.