Josh Gorges Recalls Bell Centre Chaos During Canadiens Playoff Runs

Former Canadiens defenceman Josh Gorges describes intense playoff atmosphere in Montreal, police called to manage crowds. Plus panel discussion on Conn Smythe race, Staal brothers, and Alphonso Davies' World Cup fitness.

Josh Gorges , former Montreal Canadiens defenceman and now assistant coach with the Kelowna Rockets, recounted the intense and sometimes chaotic atmosphere during the Canadiens' playoff runs in an interview with Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan.

He described a scene at the Bell Centre where external crowds attempted to force entry, prompting a significant police presence.

'They had to call extra police down, people from outside were trying to break into the Bell Centre,' Gorges stated, emphasizing the extreme demand for access during playoff excitement. The panel discussed whether the pressure in Canadian hockey markets, particularly Montreal, can become overwhelming for players. Gorges, having experienced it firsthand, suggested that while fans' passion is a tremendous advantage, the scrutiny and intensity are unique and can be daunting.

The conversation also touched on the Stanley Cup Final, where the Edmonton Oilers, featuring former Maple Leafs Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, faced the Florida Panthers. Hayes questioned whether the Oilers' run was a team effort or solely driven by Marner's performance. The panel also weighed in on the Conn Smythe Trophy, with Hayes noting, 'I think it's a crap shoot, I think the Conn Smythe is still up for grabs on both sides.

' In a separate segment, they discussed Eric Staal's comments about his interactions with his brothers, noting a different dynamic with Marc compared to Jordan. Meanwhile, soccer news included Canadian player Alphonso Davies expressing uncertainty about his fitness for the start of the FIFA World Cup, saying 'time will tell.

' Former Ireland player Kevin Kilbane shared his empathy for players named to Canada's World Cup squad, calling it 'the best feeling in the world. ' The broadcast blended hockey analysis with soccer updates, reflecting the diverse interests of sports fans





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Josh Gorges Montreal Canadiens Bell Centre Playoffs Police Pressure Canadian Markets Stanley Cup Final Conn Smythe Eric Staal Alphonso Davies FIFA World Cup Kevin Kilbane

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