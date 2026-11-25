Edmonton police charged Jose Majo Pulikkottil with sexual assault and related crimes. Authorities seek additional victims and have imposed strict no-contact conditions.

Edmonton police have officially charged Jose Majo Pulikkottil with multiple sexual offenses and are actively seeking other potential victims. The 44-year-old suspect faces serious criminal allegations stemming from complaints made by women regarding non-consensual sexual contact.

Pulikkottil Charged With Specific Sexual Offenses

José Majo Pulikkottil, 44, was formally charged on October 19 by law enforcement authorities in Edmonton. The specific counts include two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation, one count of invitation to sexual touching, and one count of sexual interference.

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These charges were filed following a detailed police investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. The legal proceedings have moved forward to address the severity of the accusations brought against the Edmonton resident.

Complaints Trigger Investigation Into Past Conduct

The initial complaint that launched the police investigation was filed on August 17. A woman reported to authorities that she had been sexually touched at a party without her consent, initiating the formal inquiry into Pulikkottil's behavior.

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During the subsequent investigation, a second woman came forward with significant additional details. She informed police that she had experienced repeated sexual contact with Jose Majo Pulikkottil dating back to 2016.

Critical to this aspect of the case is the status of the complainant at that time. The second woman stated that the sexual contact began when she was a minor, which elevates the legal severity of the charges regarding sexual exploitation and interference.

Strict Release Conditions Limit Pulikkottil's Activities

Jose Majo Pulikkottil has been released from custody, but his freedom is heavily restricted by specific court-ordered conditions. He is strictly prohibited from contacting any of the complainants involved in the case.

The release conditions also ban him from attending public swimming pools, schools, daycares, libraries, and playgrounds. These restrictions are designed to protect potential victims and ensure public safety during the ongoing legal process.

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Additionally, Pulikkottil is barred from holding any volunteer positions in which he would have authority over anyone aged 16 or younger. This prohibition targets roles that could allow him to access or influence minors.

Police Appeal For Additional Victims To Come Forward

Edmonton police have issued a public appeal for anyone who may have had a similar experience with Jose Majo Pulikkottil to come forward. Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet reported the incidents.

Law enforcement officials stated that releasing his name and photo is part of the effort to identify other potential victims. The goal is to ensure that all instances of alleged misconduct are properly investigated and addressed.

Anyone with information or those who wish to report similar experiences are asked to call Edmonton police directly at 780-423-4567. The police continue to encourage the public to assist in this investigation to ensure justice for all affected parties.