Jorge Sampaoli Appointed as New Head Coach of Talleres de Córdoba

Talleres de Córdoba has officially appointed Jorge Sampaoli as their new head coach. The 66-year-old Argentine manager returns to the domestic league after an illustrious international career that includes a Copa América victory with Chile and stints with top clubs in Europe and Brazil. Sampaoli, accompanied by his assistants, will commence duties immediately to prepare the team for the upcoming season.

Argentine football is experiencing a day of major impact. Talleres de Córdoba's Board of Directors officially announced the signing of Jorge Sampaoli as the new head coach of the first team, marking the return of the Santa Fe-born strategist to the country's top division.

At 66, the Casilda native boasts a prestigious international career that includes European clubs such as Sevilla and Olympique de Marseille, as well as Brazilian giants like Flamengo, Santos, and Atlético Mineiro. His most notable achievements are tied to the Chile national team, with which he won the historic 2015 Copa América, and his subsequent spell with the Argentina national team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The club's leadership highlighted the enormous institutional effort made to secure the arrival of a coach with such a strong personality and clear footballing identity. Sampaoli's tenure will begin immediately. The coach signed his contract along with his assistants Pablo Fernández, Marcos Fernández, and Diogo Meschine Alves. The new coaching staff will take charge this Thursday to begin preseason preparations ahead of the demands of the second half of 2026





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Jorge Sampaoli Talleres De Córdoba Argentine Football Copa América Chile National Team Coaching Appointment

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