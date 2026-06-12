Jordan Staal Sets Historic Scoring Streak in First Five Games of Stanley Cup Final

Jordan Staal becomes the first player in 70 years to score in each of the opening five games of a Stanley Cup Final, joining an elite group that includes Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Cyclone Taylor, and edging one goal away from the modern‑era record of seven goals in a Final.

Thursday night marked a historic milestone in the history of the Stanley Cup Final , as Jordan Staal of the Colorado Avalanche became the first player in seven decades to find the back of the net in each of the first five games of the championship series.

By netting his sixth goal of the matchup midway through the first period, Staal matched a feat not seen since Jean Beliveau's similar run in 1956, and joined an exclusive club that includes legends such as Maurice Richard, who scored in five consecutive games in the 1951 Final, and Cyclone Taylor, who did the same for the Vancouver Millionaires in 1918. The achievement also places Staal alongside Hall‑of‑Famer Yvan Cournoyer, the last player to score in five straight Final games when he led the Montreal Canadiens to victory in 1976.

Staal's latest strike came after he deftly redirected a point‑shot from teammate Nikolaj Ehlers, slipping the puck past Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart to level the score at 1‑1 and cement his place in the record books. Beyond the historical significance, Staal is now poised on the brink of another landmark.

With six goals already recorded, he is just one tally away from tying the modern‑era record for most goals in a single Stanley Cup Final, a mark set at seven by both Hall of Fame forwards Mike Bossy in 1982 and Wayne Gretzky in 1985. While the all‑time record, spanning the early years of the trophy, stands at nine, the modern benchmark remains a lofty target that few have approached.

The Avalanche's offensive surge, anchored by Staal's consistent scoring, has forced the Vegas Golden Knights into a series of strategic adjustments, as they seek to contain the Avalanche's relentless attack while searching for answers on both ends of the ice. As the series moves forward, the stage is set for a dramatic continuation. With at least five more periods of hockey potentially awaiting the two clubs, every shift will be scrutinized for its impact on the outcome of the championship.

The Avalanche, buoyed by Staal's historic run, will aim to maintain their momentum and push toward a decisive sixth game, while the Golden Knights must rally behind veteran leadership and defensive resilience to stave off elimination. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see whether Staal can eclipse the modern‑era record and add his name to an already impressive list of Stanley Cup Final greats, or whether the pressure of history will temper his scoring streak as the battle for hockey's most coveted prize reaches its climax





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