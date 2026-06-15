Jordan Staal's Leadership and Dedication Key to Hurricanes' Success

Jordan Staal's dedication and leadership have been crucial to the Carolina Hurricanes' success. He is the longest-tenured player in the organization and has been a key factor in their playoff run.

Jordan Staal 's dedication and leadership have been crucial to the Carolina Hurricanes ' success. He is the longest-tenured player in the organization and has been a key factor in their playoff run.

Staal was named captain in 2020, taking on a role once filled by his coach, Rod Brind'Amour, and his brother, Eric. He has been a finalist for the Selke Trophy, which recognizes the league's best defensive forward, and has won more than 56% of his faceoffs. Staal's value to the team extends beyond his on-ice performance, as he is a leader who inspires his teammates to work harder and support each other.

His consistency and day-to-day presence have been a key factor in the team's success, and he has been praised by his coach and teammates for his leadership and dedication. Staal's run for the Conn Smythe Trophy, which recognizes the most valuable player in the playoffs, has been impressive, and he has been named the longest-tenured player in franchise history. He was also the only player on the roster with a Cup ring, from winning with the Penguins in 2009.

The 17 years in between is the longest gap between championships, breaking the record of 16 held by Chris Chelios. Staal joined the Hurricanes in 2012 in a trade from Pittsburgh on his wedding day. His first half-dozen years with them passed without a postseason appearance. The past seven seasons, Staal and the Hurricanes made the playoffs but failed to reach the final.

He became captain in the middle of that stretch in 2020, taking on a role once filled by Brind'Amour from 2005-10 and older brother Eric from 2010-16. Staal has never gotten the Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward, but he has been a finalist and this run shows why. He won more than 56% of his faceoffs and is so valuable on draws that he begins power plays just to get the Hurricanes the puck.

People got to see what I've know for forever - what kind of player he is, what kind of leader he is





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