Joonas Korpisalo Saves Game for Rangers in 3-1 Win Over Flames

Joonas Korpisalo makes 29 saves including a key blocker stop to lead the New York Rangers past the Calgary Flames, 3-1, on Nov. 11, 2026.

The New York Rangers defeated the Calgary Flames 3-1 at the Saddledome on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, largely due to a monumental save by starting goaltender Joonas Korpisalo early in the first period. Korpisalo recorded 29 saves throughout the contest, but one specific stop in the first four minutes proved to be the pivotal moment of the night. The Rangers improved their record to 12-1-0 when they open the scoring, maintaining their strong start to the 2026 season.

Korpisalo Makes Blocker Stop on Parekh

The highlight-reel moment occurred when Calgary Flames defenceman Zayne Parekh carried the puck into the Rangers zone. Parekh maneuvered around Flames forward Eeli Tolvanen and then danced through Rangers defenseman Glenn Gawdin before darting toward the net. Instead of shooting from the front, Parekh cut behind the goal line to attempt a wraparound. Korpisalo abandoned his goal stick to gain better leverage and dove across the crease. He successfully stopped the puck on the goal line with the open palm of his blocker, denying the potential tying goal.

Also read Mika Zibanejad Leads Rangers Past Flames 3-1

Korpisalo later described the play as straight desperation to gain leverage and get his blocker in position. The 32-year-old goalie admitted he got lucky with the stop. Parekh, the 20-year-old defenceman, laughed about the outrageous nature of the play but offered kudos to the Rangers goaltender for making such a difficult save look possible. The crowd at the Saddledome reacted with immediate awe as the puck was held in play.

Rangers Take Lead With Zibanejad Goals

Following the critical save, the Rangers seized control of the game. Mika Zibanejad scored his first of two goals just 59 seconds into the second period to put New York ahead 1-0. Zibanejad added to the lead at 10:52 of the second period. This second goal was a power play marker, wired past Flames goalie Devin Cooley on a setup from Pavel Dorofeyev. The goal proved to be the eventual game-winner in the 3-1 victory.

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Zibanejad emphasized that the early save by Korpisalo gave the team a significant boost. He noted that the Flames had pushed hard in the first period, but Korpisalo's performance allowed the Rangers to exit that period with a 0-0 score. The defensive resilience displayed after the big save helped the team maintain focus and execute their offensive strategies effectively in the subsequent periods.

Rangers Stand Third in Metropolitan Division

The victory improved the Rangers' position in the Metropolitan Division standings. With this win, New York has secured four victories in their last five games. The team currently sits third in the division, sitting three points behind the New Jersey Devils and three points ahead of the Washington Capitals. New York has shown excellence this season when holding the lead, and this performance against Calgary was no exception to that trend.

The Rangers began the 2026 season with strong momentum, winning four of their first five games. However, that early success was complicated by the loss of all-star goaltender Igor Shesterkin to a season-ending knee injury. The team had to adjust quickly to the absence of their primary starter. Korpisalo joined the roster after being acquired from the Boston Bruins on July 1 in exchange for a fourth-round pick and prospect Kalle Vaisanen.

Korpisalo Shares Goalie Workload With Garand

Head coach Peter Laviolette explained that the goaltending situation allows the team to share the workload between Korpisalo and rookie Dylan Garand. This approach ensures both goalies can recover fully while maintaining sharpness with quality reps during off days. Korpisalo had been on injured reserve with a lower-body injury sustained during pre-season. He was activated on Friday after Garand had started 10 of 11 games between the pipes.

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Korpisalo stated that he saw the puck clearly all night and enjoyed playing behind a strong defensive unit. He mentioned that his new teammates are helping him adjust to the Rangers system. Korpisalo is in his fifth NHL organization, having previously played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, and Ottawa Senators. He spent the last two seasons in Boston as Jeremy Swayman's backup before his trade to New York.

Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider called the early save a game-changer that altered the momentum of the match. He noted that if the puck had gone in, the look of the game would have been completely different. The Rangers' ability to withstand early pressure and capitalize on their opportunities against the Flames demonstrated their resilience and depth as they continue their push for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.