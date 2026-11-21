Jonathan Rinderknecht was found guilty of starting the Palisades Fire, which destroyed more than 6,800 structures and killed 12 people in January 2025.

Jonathan Rinderknecht was found guilty of starting the Palisades Fire that devastated the Pacific Palisades and Malibu communities. The verdict concludes a second federal trial for Rinderknecht, who prosecutors alleged ignited a brush fire on New Year's Day 2025 that eventually grew into a catastrophic inferno. Jurors deliberated for approximately two and a half hours before reaching their decision.

Jurors Rely On Defendant's Testimony

The core evidence that led to the conviction was Rinderknecht's own testimony during his first trial. A juror identified only as Cameron stated that the defendant's statements regarding the night of the incident were pivotal. Cameron explained that Rinderknecht claimed he was alone on the hill when the fire started, reporting that he smelled no smoke and saw no fireworks on a clear and calm night. Since no other individuals were present in the area, these details pointed toward his guilt.

Also read U.S. jury finds man guilty of starting deadly Palisades Fire

Digital Evidence And 911 Calls

Prosecutors supplemented the testimony with digital evidence showing Rinderknecht's behavior immediately after the initial blaze. He repeatedly called 911 and used ChatGPT to ask if a person is at fault for a fire caused by cigarettes. The prosecution presented screen-recorded videos of these interactions, arguing that his actions demonstrated awareness of potential liability. The original blaze was quickly suppressed by firefighters, but investigators later determined it continued to smolder underground for several days.

Fire Destroys Structures In January 2025

The Palisades Fire ignited on January 1, 2025, but did not reach its peak intensity until January 7. Powerful winds fueled the holdover fire, turning it into a firestorm that burned over 23,000 acres across the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the Santa Monica Mountains. The disaster resulted in the deaths of 12 people and the destruction of more than 6,800 structures. The conditions were described as life-threatening, with hot weather exacerbating the spread of the flames through the dry terrain.

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Sentencing Set For March 2027

Rinderknecht is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17, 2027, following his conviction on two counts of arson and one count of setting timber afire. Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. The previous trial ended in a mistrial, prompting federal prosecutors to secure a new trial with the additional evidence and witness accounts that had not been fully utilized in the first proceeding.

Ongoing Questions About Fire Response

While the criminal case against Rinderknecht has concluded, officials emphasize that the verdict does not resolve broader questions about the fire's development. Whistleblower accounts suggest that the original blaze was not fully extinguished by initial suppression efforts. California officials are urged to continue investigating the circumstances between the initial flames and the subsequent catastrophe to ensure transparency regarding the factors that allowed the fire to escalate into such a devastating event.